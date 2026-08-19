Lagos State Government has warned motorists and vehicle dealers against using dealer number plates for daily or permanent driving

The plates are only permitted for activities such as test drives, vehicle inspections, delivery and movement of unregistered vehicles

The Vehicle Inspection Service has apprehended 175 violating vehicles, with offenders facing confiscation, impoundment and possible prosecution

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Lagos State Government has restated its ban on the permanent or routine use of dealer number plates by motorists and vehicle dealers across the state.

The Director of Public Affairs at the Ministry of Transportation, Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola, issued the warning in a statement in Lagos, urging vehicle owners and dealers to comply with the regulations governing the plates.

Lagos Government Issues Fresh Warning Over Dealer Number Plates, 175 Vehicles Seized

Source: UGC

Dealer plates restricted to specific purposes

Ogunlola explained that the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018, permits dealer number plates only for specific and limited activities.

She said approved uses include authorised test drives, vehicle inspections, delivery or collection of vehicles, as well as the transportation of unregistered vehicles from ports or approved dealership premises to designated destinations.

The director stressed that dealer plates are not intended for regular personal transportation or unrestricted movement on public roads.

“Their use for private daily commuting, continuous operation on public roads, or on vehicles already sold is prohibited,” Ogunlola said.

175 vehicles apprehended for violations

According to Ogunlola, the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) has so far impounded 175 vehicles found to have violated the rules governing dealer number plates.

She disclosed that the dealer plates retrieved from the affected vehicles would be confiscated, while the vehicles would be subjected to further investigation.

The government also warned that motorists found using fake, unauthorised, concealed or improperly displayed registration numbers would face enforcement measures.

Government threatens sanctions

Ogunlola said violators could face sanctions including vehicle impoundment and prosecution in line with relevant traffic regulations.

She therefore called on motorists and vehicle dealers to familiarise themselves with the rules and ensure that dealer number plates are used strictly for approved purposes.

She added that enforcing the regulation would strengthen accountability, improve vehicle identification and contribute to safer roads across Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng