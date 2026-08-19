A young man visiting a friend on the Lagos mainland stopped at a busy junction to withdraw N20,000 from a POS agent

The POS agent, who charged N500 for the transaction, gave the man his account number and received the full transfer of N20,500

The moment the POS device confirmed the transaction, the agent bolted with the money before dispensing a single note

A young man has taken to social media to recount a shocking experience with a POS operator in Lagos after the agent fled with his money seconds after receiving a transfer.

The individual, who goes by the handle @ReaI_Viktor on X, shared the incident publicly, describing it as a genuinely rattling encounter that left him questioning life in the city.

Man shares shocking POS experience after visiting friend in Lagos. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Tolu Owoeye/The Yudel Media

Source: Getty Images

What happened at the Lagos junction

According to @ReaI_Viktor, he was visiting a friend somewhere on the Lagos mainland when he realised he had run out of cash. He pulled over at a busy junction to find a POS agent.

A young, dark-complexioned man approached him holding a POS machine, and the two quickly agreed on terms. @ReaI_Viktor needed N20,000, and the agent quoted a charge of N500, which he accepted.

The agent then provided his account number. @ReaI_Viktor transferred the full N20,500 and stood waiting for the agent to confirm receipt and hand over the cash.

That moment never came.

"Immediately the POS device chirped to confirm the money had been received, this guy ran away with everything,"

@ReaI_Viktor wrote on X.

He opened his post with a pointed question directed at anyone familiar with Nigeria's commercial capital:

"Is Lagos really a sane place?"

Growing concern for cash seekers

The incident highlights the vulnerability that comes with depending on informal cash agents, particularly at busy roadside spots where crowds and traffic make it easy for someone to disappear quickly. POS operators have become essential to daily financial life across Nigeria, especially as bank branches remain overstretched and ATM queues continue to test patience. However, transactions conducted on the street with unfamiliar agents carry real risks, as @ReaI_Viktor's experience painfully illustrates.

The post sparked significant attention online, with many readers sharing their own frustrations and warnings about similar encounters in Lagos and other Nigerian cities.

The full post can be read below:

POS operator warns Nigerians against fraud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young POS operator had warned Nigerians about the risk of being defrauded by dishonest POS vendors.

He shared tips on how customers can protect their bank details and avoid falling victim to fraud during POS transactions.

Source: Legit.ng