New Zealand's official immigration website has outlined a specific financial requirement for pregnant women seeking entry into the country

The amount required is separate from general living costs and outward travel funds that all visa applicants must demonstrate

New Zealand explained the reason behind the requirement, tying it directly to the cost of maternity care within its borders

New Zealand has disclosed the minimum amount of money a pregnant woman must show in her bank account when applying for a visa, and has explained exactly why the requirement exists.

According to information published on New Zealand's official immigration website, pregnant applicants are expected to demonstrate that they hold at least NZD $9,000 (N7,144,599), specifically to cover maternity health and medical costs during their stay.

New Zealand mentions amount pregnant women must have. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MICHAEL BRADLEY

Source: Getty Images

Why New Zealand requires the funds

The country is clear that this sum is not a replacement for the standard financial requirements that all visitors must meet. It is an additional amount, sitting on top of whatever funds an applicant must already show for general living expenses and a return journey home.

The website states:

"You must show evidence that you can pay for your maternity care while you are in New Zealand if you are pregnant. This is in addition to funds for your living costs and outward travel."

It further specifies:

"NZD $9,000 for maternity health and medical costs."

New Zealand: What This means for applicants

For Nigerians considering a visit to New Zealand while pregnant, the financial bar is significant. The NZD $9,000 maternity fund alone translates to over N7 million at current exchange rates, before factoring in the separate funds required to demonstrate the ability to cover accommodation, feeding, and a return ticket.

The requirement reflects New Zealand's policy of ensuring that visitors who may require medical attention during their stay are able to fund that care independently, rather than placing the burden on the country's public health system.

Higher education visa: Germany announces financial requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany had announced the minimum bank balance foreign students must show to qualify for a higher education visa.

The government requires applicants to prove they can cover their living expenses during their stay, either through a blocked bank account or a declaration of commitment.

Source: Legit.ng