Governor Adeleke Goes Emotional, Shares Powerful Trending Video
- Thousands of Osun State workers gathered at the government secretariat in Osogbo to mark the August 15 election outcome
- Governor Ademola Adeleke addressed the crowd, saying the victory belongs to workers and all residents of the state
- Adeleke posted a message on X on Monday, August 17, promising continued service with humility and dedication
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Thousands of Osun State workers converged on the entrance of the Osun State Government Secretariat in Osogbo to celebrate Governor Ademola Adeleke's win at the August 15 governorship election, gathering in a show of public support that the governor described as deeply moving.
Adeleke addressed the occasion in a post published on his official X page on Monday, August 17, 2026, saying the turnout left him humbled and reinforced his belief that residents recognised the work his administration had delivered.
Adeleke calls win a collective victory
The governor framed the election result as belonging not only to his administration but to every resident who had invested faith in the state's direction. "This victory belongs to all of us. It is a victory for the workers, for the people of Osun and for everyone who believes in the progress and development of our dear state," he wrote.
Adeleke said the gathering at the secretariat served as a reminder that public service, when carried out with sincerity, earns recognition from the people it is meant to benefit. He described the workers' turnout as "a powerful reminder that our people recognise and appreciate the work we have done together."
Governor Adeleke renews pledge to Osun residents
Closing his message, Adeleke renewed his commitment to the people of the state, saying his administration would not ease up after the electoral victory. "I remain deeply grateful for the trust and confidence reposed in us. We will continue to serve with humility, dedication and an unwavering commitment to the people," he said.
The governor took to X to share his thoughts after the workers' gathering, framing the celebration as a moment of collective gratitude rather than a personal triumph.
See the governor's reaction to the video on X here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng