Thousands of Osun State workers gathered at the government secretariat in Osogbo to mark the August 15 election outcome

Governor Ademola Adeleke addressed the crowd, saying the victory belongs to workers and all residents of the state

Adeleke posted a message on X on Monday, August 17, promising continued service with humility and dedication

Thousands of Osun State workers converged on the entrance of the Osun State Government Secretariat in Osogbo to celebrate Governor Ademola Adeleke's win at the August 15 governorship election, gathering in a show of public support that the governor described as deeply moving.

Adeleke addressed the occasion in a post published on his official X page on Monday, August 17, 2026, saying the turnout left him humbled and reinforced his belief that residents recognised the work his administration had delivered.

Adeleke calls win a collective victory

The governor framed the election result as belonging not only to his administration but to every resident who had invested faith in the state's direction. "This victory belongs to all of us. It is a victory for the workers, for the people of Osun and for everyone who believes in the progress and development of our dear state," he wrote.

Adeleke said the gathering at the secretariat served as a reminder that public service, when carried out with sincerity, earns recognition from the people it is meant to benefit. He described the workers' turnout as "a powerful reminder that our people recognise and appreciate the work we have done together."

Governor Adeleke renews pledge to Osun residents

Closing his message, Adeleke renewed his commitment to the people of the state, saying his administration would not ease up after the electoral victory. "I remain deeply grateful for the trust and confidence reposed in us. We will continue to serve with humility, dedication and an unwavering commitment to the people," he said.

The governor took to X to share his thoughts after the workers' gathering, framing the celebration as a moment of collective gratitude rather than a personal triumph.

See the governor's reaction to the video on X here:

Source: Legit.ng