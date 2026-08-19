Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada issued a public warning on Wednesday about the consequences of submitting fake or altered documents

IRCC listed a wide range of documents that applicants could falsify, from passports and visas to marriage certificates and police records

Canadian citizens and permanent residents who enter marriages of convenience to help others gain immigration status could face criminal charges

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has warned people applying to immigrate to Canada that submitting false or altered documents could lead to a ban of at least five years, among other serious penalties.

The department issued the warning on Wednesday via its official X account, listing the types of documents most commonly falsified in immigration applications.

IRCC warns applicants that submitting false documents results in bans, refusals, and loss of Canadian immigration status. Photo credit: AFP/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to IRCC, these include passports, travel documents, visas, language test results, employment and educational records, relationship certificates, police certificates and court documents.

What could get your application refused

"Providing false or altered documents or information can have serious consequences," IRCC said in the post. Beyond an outright refusal, applicants caught submitting fraudulent materials could also lose their temporary or permanent resident status, receive a permanent fraud record with the department, be stripped of Canadian citizenship, or be removed from the country entirely.

IRCC also flagged medical fraud as a serious concern, warning that applicants who submit false medical documents or provide misleading information to a panel physician about existing or past medical conditions will be treated as committing fraud.

The department added that applicants must accurately report how much time they have physically spent in Canada when applying to renew permanent resident status or for citizenship.

Fake marriages and chargeback fraud also on IRCC's radar

The department drew attention to so-called relationships of convenience, where a marriage, common-law or conjugal relationship is formed mainly to obtain Canadian immigration status. IRCC said officers may conduct document checks, interviews and home visits to confirm whether a relationship is genuine. Canadian citizens or permanent residents who participate in such arrangements could face criminal charges.

IRCC also cautioned applicants about chargeback fraud, which happens when a visa application fee paid by credit card is reversed by the applicant or someone acting for them. "A reversed payment could result in your application being cancelled, delayed or refused," the department said, adding that such an action could result in a travel ban of up to 10 years.

IRCC said it works alongside the Canada Border Services Agency, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, foreign police services and document-issuing authorities to detect and investigate cases of immigration fraud. It also contacts authorities directly to verify submitted documents and uses internal programme-integrity measures to deter fraud.

The department urged all applicants to make sure every document and piece of information submitted as part of an immigration application is genuine and accurate.

See the X post below:

Canada opens doors to 1,000 new permanent residents

Legit.ng earlier reported that Canada has extended 1,000 invitations to apply for permanent residence through its Express Entry system on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, in a draw conducted exclusively under the Canadian Experience Class.

Candidates needed a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System score of 523 to qualify, making it one of the more selective CEC draws recorded this year.

Source: Legit.ng