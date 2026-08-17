The Allied People's Movement swept every chairmanship contest in Bauchi State's Monday local government council elections

BASIEC chairperson Jummai Abubakar announced APM also claimed 319 councillorship seats, with 4 going to other parties

Opposition parties had boycotted the election a day earlier, alleging the process was rigged in favour of the ruling party

The Allied People's Movement (APM) has swept Monday's local government council elections in Bauchi State, winning every single chairmanship seat on offer across the state's 20 local government areas.

Jummai Abubakar, the Chairperson of the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC), announced the results late on Monday night. She said APM candidates also secured 319 councillorship seats, leaving only four seats for candidates from other parties. Those seats went to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), and Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Channels TV reported that Abubakar assured residents that the process was conducted independently and that all declared winners had met the legal requirements for victory by obtaining the highest number of valid votes in their respective constituencies.

Bauchi: Opposition boycott overshadows the vote

The results came a day after the Coalition of Opposition Parties in Bauchi State announced it was withdrawing from the election entirely. The coalition accused organisers of designing the exercise to benefit the ruling APM, and urged members not to participate.

Governor Bala Mohammed pushed back on those claims shortly after casting his own vote, describing the electoral process as peaceful. He said the withdrawal of opposition parties did not affect the validity or legitimacy of the outcome.

The Bauchi State Government had declared Monday a work-free day across the state to allow civil servants and other public workers, including those at the local government, state, and federal levels, as well as banking sector employees, to participate in the election.

Source: Legit.ng