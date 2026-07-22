Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara publicly declared his support for the Rainbow Coalition led by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

Fubara named President Bola Tinubu as his preferred presidential candidate and Kingsley China as his preferred governorship candidate for 2027

The governor made the declaration at a groundbreaking ceremony for a pharmaceutical factory in Rivers State

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has publicly aligned himself with the Rainbow Coalition, a cross-party political movement in Rivers State led by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, signalling a significant shift in the state's political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Fubara made the announcement on Tuesday at the groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction and equipping of the Riven Medical Facility, a public-private pharmaceutical factory project in the state.

Speaking at the event, the governor named President Bola Tinubu as his preferred candidate for the presidency and Kingsley China as his pick for the governorship of Rivers State in 2027. He urged his supporters to rally behind all candidates running on the Rainbow Coalition's platform.

Fubara declares political conflict over

The governor told those gathered that the period of political hostility in Rivers State had come to an end, and that peace and unity would now drive the state's development agenda going forward.

Fubara and Wike had been locked in a protracted political rivalry since 2023, a conflict that drew national attention and disrupted governance in the state on multiple occasions. The governor's declaration at the groundbreaking ceremony suggests the two figures have moved towards a working political alliance in the lead-up to the 2027 polls.

The Rainbow Coalition brings together members from different political parties in Rivers State under a single political platform, with Wike as its central figure. By publicly endorsing both the coalition and its preferred candidates, Fubara has effectively thrown his weight behind the minister's political structure in the state.

See the video of his announcement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng