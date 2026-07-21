Comedian Princewill spoke out after his ex-wife publicly accused him of repeated domestic violence during their marriage

He admitted to slapping his ex-wife on two occasions, but denied the full extent of her allegations against him

Princewill also levelled counter-accusations against his ex-wife, claiming he had continued to support her financially after their separation

Nigerian comedian Princewill has addressed the domestic violence allegations his ex-wife made against him, releasing a video response that has since stirred significant debate online.

In the video posted on Tuesday, 21 July 2026, Princewill explained that he had originally prepared a much more detailed rebuttal but chose to scale it back following a conversation with his pastor, who counselled him against a full public confrontation.

Reactions as comedian Princewill breaks silence on ex-wife’s domestic violence allegations. Photo credit@ceochioma/@comedianprincewill

Source: Instagram

He said he deleted most of the content he had prepared out of consideration for his children and a desire not to deepen the conflict.

Princewill addresses ex-wife's allegations

On the central accusations, the comedian did not deny everything outright. He acknowledged slapping his ex-wife on two separate occasions during the marriage, saying he was not proud of the behaviour and had since apologised. Beyond that, however, he pushed back firmly against the broader narrative she presented.

Comedian Princewill reacts to his ex-wife's allegation against him. Photo credit@comedianprincewill

Source: Instagram

Princewill claimed he has continued to provide for his ex-wife even after their separation, including covering her rent, healthcare through an HMO plan, and sending money directly to her. He also said his mother had been willing to set up a business for her, but alleged that his ex-wife had referred to his mother as a witch.

The comedian further accused her of infidelity during the marriage, claiming men were visiting her and sending her money. According to him, he stayed silent about these matters at the time to protect the family unit.

Here is the Instagram video of comedian Princewill reacting to his ex-wife's allegation below:

Fans react to Princewill's response

The video drew a wave of reactions from Nigerians online, with opinions divided sharply between those who found his explanation unconvincing and those who sympathised with his position.

@bemediamarketing_agency wrote:

"The way he talks. Scary though"

@everlycece commented:

"Hmmm! Marriage. Honestly, those of us who are peacefully riding through it deserve awards. Which one is this again?"

@resky46824 said:

"E dey your body"

@olowoone stated:

"First and foremost, Slapping a lady is a red flag, on no occasion should u raise your hand on a woman"

@ifecotalkshow wrote:

"I can swear no one called you, for sure you are trying to do damage control"

@annerealest reacted: "The guy looks so hot tempered, he's so scary abeggg… Chioma biko run 4 40"

Odogwu Asaba's staff shares ordeal

Legit.ng had reported that allegations against Odogwu Asaba had continued to generate widespread reactions online, with more people coming forward to share their experiences and opinions.

Among them is a woman identified as Queen, also known as Omojo, who said she previously worked as a salesgirl under the filmmaker before leaving the job in April. Speaking about the controversy, Queen claimed she was not surprised by the allegations, saying they were consistent with what she knew about his character.

Source: Legit.ng