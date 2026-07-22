Breaking: University of Ibadan Appoints New Vice Chancellor
- The University of Ibadan has named a new substantive Vice Chancellor to lead Nigeria's premier university
- Professor Peter Olapegba, a Psychology scholar, is set to take over from the outgoing Vice Chancellor in October 2026
- Olapegba currently serves as Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic at the University of Ibadan
The University of Ibadan has appointed Professor Peter Olapegba as its 14th substantive Vice Chancellor, making him the next head of Nigeria's oldest university.
Olapegba, a Professor of Psychology, will take over from the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Professor Kayode Adebowale, whose tenure ends on October 31, 2026.
Before this appointment, Olapegba served as the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic at the University of Ibadan, a role that placed him at the centre of the institution's academic administration.
New Leadership at Nigeria's Premier University
The University of Ibadan, located in Ibadan, Oyo State, is widely regarded as Nigeria's most prestigious university and one of the foremost institutions of higher learning on the African continent.
The appointment of a sitting Deputy Vice Chancellor to the top role continues a pattern of internal succession at the institution, with Olapegba bringing deep familiarity with the university's academic structure and culture to the position.
Professor Adebowale, who has led the university through a period marked by significant academic and infrastructural developments, will formally hand over at the end of October.
No date has been announced for Professor Olapegba's inauguration as Vice Chancellor.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng