The University of Ibadan has named a new substantive Vice Chancellor to lead Nigeria's premier university

Professor Peter Olapegba, a Psychology scholar, is set to take over from the outgoing Vice Chancellor in October 2026

Olapegba currently serves as Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic at the University of Ibadan

The University of Ibadan has appointed Professor Peter Olapegba as its 14th substantive Vice Chancellor, making him the next head of Nigeria's oldest university.

Olapegba, a Professor of Psychology, will take over from the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Professor Kayode Adebowale, whose tenure ends on October 31, 2026.

University of Ibadan appoints new Vice Chancellor

Source: UGC

Before this appointment, Olapegba served as the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic at the University of Ibadan, a role that placed him at the centre of the institution's academic administration.

New Leadership at Nigeria's Premier University

The University of Ibadan, located in Ibadan, Oyo State, is widely regarded as Nigeria's most prestigious university and one of the foremost institutions of higher learning on the African continent.

New VC will take the reign by the end of October.

Source: Getty Images

The appointment of a sitting Deputy Vice Chancellor to the top role continues a pattern of internal succession at the institution, with Olapegba bringing deep familiarity with the university's academic structure and culture to the position.

Professor Adebowale, who has led the university through a period marked by significant academic and infrastructural developments, will formally hand over at the end of October.

No date has been announced for Professor Olapegba's inauguration as Vice Chancellor.

Source: Legit.ng