Atiku Abubakar said the conflicting accounts from the CBN and OAGF over PFIPC accounts have trapped the Tinubu administration in a credibility crisis

Atiku demanded that Tinubu say which version of events he believes and explain why no independent investigation has been ordered

The former vice president called on the National Assembly to summon both the Accountant-General and the CBN Governor to testify under oath

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has called on President Bola Tinubu to apologise to Nigerians and resign.

The Former Vice President said Tinubu's administration has been "trapped in a web of deception" by contradictory statements from two of the country's top financial institutions over the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC) accounts.

Atiku Abubakar calls for Tinubu’s apology amid CBN and OAGF accounts clash. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

This was contained in a statement issued by Atiku's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu and made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, July 22, 2026,

PFIPC scandal: CBN, OAGF accounts clash

At the centre of the controversy is a direct contradiction between the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The OAGF denied authorising the opening of the PFIPC accounts and alleged forgery, while the CBN told the House of Representatives that the accounts were opened on the Accountant-General's directive after due process had been followed.

"Both accounts cannot be true. When two of your most sensitive financial and monetary authorities publicly contradict each other on the same transaction, no serious leader needs a clairvoyant to know that his administration is trapped in a web of deception and a profound crisis of credibility."

Atiku said Tinubu must now answer a direct question about which institution he believes, and challenged the president to explain his inaction.

Calls for independent probe, resignations

Atiku urged the National Assembly to summon both the Accountant-General and the CBN Governor to appear before its investigative committee under oath at the same time, so Nigerians could hear a single truthful account.

He questioned how many other potential abuses may have gone undetected due to what he called weak oversight and institutional failure.

"President Tinubu owes Nigerians an unreserved apology for presiding over this unprecedented collapse of public accountability. If he cannot immediately restore public confidence through a genuinely independent investigation and ensure that everyone responsible is held to account, then he has forfeited the moral authority to continue in office."

Atiku urges National Assembly to summon CBN and OAGF chiefs over PFIPC scandal. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Atiku reacts to ₦8.05bn allocated for churches, mosques

Recall that Atiku challenged the Tinubu administration over ₦8.05 billion set aside for religious projects in the 2026 budget.

A breakdown by accountability group Tracka showed ₦1.91bn went to church projects and ₦6.14bn to mosque-related projects.

Atiku's spokesman demanded the government name every beneficiary institution and project location or face accusations of using religion to hide misuse of funds.

Atiku slams Tinubu over 2026 budget

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Atiku described the 2026 Federal Budget as the most brazen assault on transparency in Nigeria's democratic history.

The Service-Wide Vote in the 2026 Appropriation Act ballooned from ₦638 billion to ₦12.8 trillion, a near 1,918% rise in one year.

Atiku demanded the National Assembly launch a line-by-line investigation into the allocations and asked who the workers earning ₦2.19 trillion in personnel costs are.

Source: Legit.ng