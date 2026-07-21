Hon. Adamu Aliyu, who represents Jos North in the Plateau State House of Assembly, publicly addressed rumours of his exit from the APC

The lawmaker pointed to disputes from recent APC primaries as the source of the rumours, alleging failed aspirants were behind them

The Jos North APC local government chairman backed Aliyu's denial, saying the party received no formal resignation communication

Hon. Adamu Aliyu, the member representing Jos North in the Plateau State House of Assembly, has publicly dismissed reports that he resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the claims as the handiwork of political schemers.

Speaking to journalists in Jos, Aliyu confirmed that he remains a fully registered, card-carrying member of the APC in Naraguta B Ward, and that his loyalty to the party remains firm.

Adamu Aliyu denies plan to resign from the APC Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The lawmaker stressed that resigning from a political party is not an informal exercise but one that follows a defined process starting at the ward level. He said no such process had been initiated on his part.

APC primaries at the root of the rumours

Aliyu linked the rumours to tensions that followed recently conducted APC primaries in his constituency, alleging that aspirants who failed to secure the party's ticket were responsible for spreading false information about his membership status.

He said the current political pressure was driven by envy over what he described as significant development recorded in his constituency during his three years in office, adding that some "disloyal and unfaithful elements" were determined to reverse those gains.

The lawmaker assured his supporters that he would not step back from the fight to protect what he called the people's mandate, saying to do so would be a betrayal of the trust placed in him.

Aliyu also called on APC leadership at the ward, local government, state and national levels to stay alert to individuals allegedly working to weaken the party ahead of future elections. He pledged to work towards the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Caleb Mutfwang, saying his constituents were committed to delivering a strong victory for both leaders.

APC chairman backs Aliyu's position

The Jos North Local Government APC chairman, Hon. Shehu Inuwa Litti, supported Aliyu's position, saying the party had received no formal communication indicating that the lawmaker had withdrawn his membership.

This is coming ahead of the 2027 general elections, as the ruling APC has continued to make permutations to strengthen its hold on the country during the polls.

APC gets stronger in Plateau Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng