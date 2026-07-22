Cameroon's ruling CPDM party called a rare meeting of senior leaders as questions grew over President Paul Biya's 45-day absence

Biya, 93, left Cameroon on June 7 for what was described as a brief private stay in Europe, with no return date given

Opposition figures have called on the Constitutional Court to declare the presidency vacant amid a government ban on discussing Biya's health

Cameroon's ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) convened an unusual gathering of its top leadership on Wednesday, as pressure grew over President Paul Biya's uninterrupted 45-day stay abroad.

Biya, 93, the world's oldest sitting head of state, departed Cameroon on June 7 for what his civil cabinet called "a brief private stay in Europe."

Cameroon CPDM convenes top leadership as pressure grows over Biya’s prolonged absence abroad. Photo credit: ROBERT FIMBAYE/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

No official timeline has been given for his return, making this his longest recorded overseas trip since coming to power in 1982.

According to Reuters, Jean Nkuete, secretary-general of the CPDM's central committee, called the gathering but offered no agenda, describing it only as "an important working session." Officials have not confirmed any connection between the meeting and the president's prolonged absence.

Opposition calls for constitutional action

Biya has a long history of spending weeks at a time in Switzerland and other parts of Europe, but his advancing age has sharpened public concern each time he leaves. Following a similarly lengthy trip in 2024, the government moved to ban any public discussion of the president's health.

That ban has done little to silence critics. The Cameroon Democratic Union issued a statement on July 18 calling on officials to "provide the nation with the necessary clarifications regarding the effective continuity of the state."

Opposition lawmaker Jean Michel Nintcheu went further in a Facebook post on July 17, arguing that the Constitutional Court should formally declare the position of head of state vacant.

A government spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment. Authorities have previously rejected reports that Biya is receiving medical treatment abroad, insisting he is capable of governing the country remotely.

Succession questions left unresolved

The uncertainty around Biya's condition has exposed a deeper structural gap in Cameroon's leadership arrangements. Lawmakers approved the re-introduction of a vice-presidential role in April, a position that would sit first in line to succeed Biya, but no appointment has been made to fill it.

Biya has also yet to name a new cabinet following his re-election victory last October, leaving key governance decisions in a state of suspension.

Cameroon is a significant producer of cocoa and oil, and the prolonged leadership vacuum has raised questions about day-to-day decision-making in Africa's sixth-largest economy by output.

Opposition lawmakers call for clarity on succession amid Cameroon’s leadership vacuum. Photo credit: Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP via Getty Images

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President Biya wins 8th term at 92

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cameroon’s 92-year-old President Paul Biya has been declared the winner of the country’s presidential election, extending his more than four-decade rule. The Constitutional Council announced on Monday, October 27, that Biya secured another seven-year term, making him one of the world’s longest-serving and oldest heads of state.

Biya, who first came to power in 1982, will now remain in office until 2032, by which time he will be nearing 100 years old. His re-election further solidifies his position as Africa’s most enduring political figure.

Source: Legit.ng