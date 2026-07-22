The US Army has published official guidance on religious garments that male and female soldiers are permitted to wear while in uniform

The official guidance covers colour requirements and specific conditions tied to different uniform types for serving soldiers

Soldiers, male and female, wearing combat uniforms face a distinct set of rules compared to those in standard dress uniform

The United States Army has released official guidance listing three categories of religious garments that soldiers are permitted to wear while in uniform.

The guidance, published on the Army's official recruitment and requirements page, applies to both male and female soldiers and sets out specific conditions governing colour, placement, and uniform compatibility for each approved item.

The US Army has named the religious garments soldiers are authorised to wear. Stock image for illustration purpose only. Photo Credit: DanielBendjy

Source: Getty Images

Religious garments US soldiers can wear

Below are the three permitted religious garments and the conditions attached to each:

1. Religious headgear — Soldiers may wear religious headgear while in uniform, but only in solid, subdued colours that closely match their assigned uniform. Acceptable colours include black, brown, green, tan, and navy blue.

2. Hijabs — Soldiers dressed in a combat uniform may wear a hijab in a camouflage pattern that matches the uniform they have on. The hijab must not contrast with or stand out from the rest of the uniform.

3. Turbans and under-turbans — Like hijabs, turbans and under-turbans are permitted in a matching camouflage pattern when worn with a combat uniform.

The Army also addresses hair worn beneath the turban: it is not subject to the standard regulations that normally govern how soldiers wear their hair, but it must not fall over the ears or eyebrows, and it must not touch the collar while the soldier is in uniform.

US Army appearance: Why the guidance matters

The published standards form part of the Army's broader appearance requirements for soldiers joining or currently serving. By specifying which garments are allowed and the exact conditions under which they may be worn, the guidance gives soldiers of different religious backgrounds a clear framework for maintaining their faith while adhering to military dress standards.

The full appearance requirements, including the religious garments guidance, are available on the US Army's official requirements page.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US Army had released its five-step enlistment guide for interested applicants

US publishes official eligibility requirements for enlistment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US government had released the eligibility requirements for people seeking to join as enlisted soldiers or Army officers.

The Army notes that the two paths serve distinct roles within its structure.

While enlisted soldiers form the operational backbone of units, officers take on leadership and command responsibilities that require a higher level of formal education and a more extensive vetting process.

Source: Legit.ng