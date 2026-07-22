The Argentine Football Association is reportedly preparing a wide-ranging legal campaign following the 2026 World Cup

The AFA's legal team has already begun gathering evidence, including posts and screenshots from multiple platforms

Reports say the action could target major media outlets and individual social media accounts alike, regardless of follower count

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is considering launching a series of defamation lawsuits against individuals and media organisations accused of spreading false information about their players during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The potential legal action would focus on claims made without evidence, manipulated images, and unverified allegations that circulated widely on social media and in some media coverage during the tournament.

Argentina lost the 2026 World Cup final to Spain 1-0 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 2026.

Argentina players pose for a team photograph before the World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium. Photo by: Kevin C. Cox.

Source: Getty Images

AFA targets media and social media accounts

According to Foot Mercato, the AFA intends to go "all in" with its legal strategy, meaning the association plans to pursue not only large media organisations but also individual accounts on platforms such as X, Instagram and TikTok.

Crucially, the size of an account's following would not shield users from potential action, even accounts with small audiences that helped spread the alleged misinformation could face legal consequences.

A legal team is said to be actively compiling evidence, gathering posts, screenshots and other relevant material ahead of any formal proceedings. Further developments are expected in the coming days and weeks.

The reported defamation cases would centre on three main areas: allegations made against players that lacked supporting evidence, images that were manipulated or taken out of context, and accusations spread without any factual basis, per GOAL.

The AFA has not yet issued an official public statement confirming the legal strategy, but sources cited in early reports suggest the association views the misinformation campaign as serious enough to warrant aggressive legal responses across multiple jurisdictions and platforms.

Thousands welcome Argentina squad home

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about the emotional welcome received by the Argentine national football squad in Buenos Aires following their narrow 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Despite the absence of captain Messi, fans gathered to celebrate the team's journey, showcasing their undying support and affection for the iconic player who brought them joy for years.

Source: Legit.ng