Nigerian businesswoman Aisha Achimugu publicly accused the EFCC of freezing her accounts, seizing her assets, and damaging her reputation over two years

Achimugu disputed claims she evaded the EFCC, saying her lawyer communicated her availability after she received a short-notice invitation while abroad

The businesswoman called on the National Assembly, judiciary, and human rights organisations to investigate her claims against the anti-graft agency

Nigerian businesswoman and investor Aisha Achimugu has gone public with accusations against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alleging a pattern of rights violations, unlawful asset seizures, and reputational damage spanning more than two years.

In a statement published on Tuesday, Achimugu said actions by the anti-graft agency had put her life at risk, caused distress to her family, and disrupted her business interests both in Nigeria and overseas.

Aisha Achimugu speaks of trauma and pain amid the EFCC ordeal. Credit: Novatis

Source: Facebook

The EFCC had not issued a response to her specific claims at the time this report was filed.

Frozen accounts and the MBA forex link

Achimugu said the EFCC froze her personal accounts, those of her children, and bank accounts belonging to companies within the Felak Group in 2023, citing alleged ties to MBA Forex and Capital Investment.

She denied holding any position, ownership stake, or formal association with the company, saying her business conducted only one transaction on its behalf.

She added that she refunded N58 million to an EFCC recovery account in January 2024, after the Central Bank of Nigeria had publicly labelled MBA Forex a Ponzi scheme.

On the question of an EFCC invitation, Achimugu said she received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number on March 4, 2025, asking her to appear at the agency's Port Harcourt office the next day while she was outside the country.

Her lawyer subsequently wrote to the EFCC confirming her unavailability and offering to bring her in on April 27 and 28, 2025.

Wanted declaration and home raid

Achimugu alleged that on March 28, 2025, the EFCC declared her wanted for conspiracy and money laundering, a move she said came shortly after her company, Oceangate Oil & Gas Limited, submitted evidence of a $20 million payment to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for two petroleum prospecting licences.

She also claimed EFCC operatives entered her home on the same date and removed jewellery, safes, and personal funds.

The EFCC had previously announced that it was seeking Achimugu in connection with criminal conspiracy and money laundering allegations, and had publicised the seizure of assets tied to that investigation.

Arrest despite court order

Achimugu said she filed a fundamental rights suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja in April 2025.

Despite what she described as a court order preserving the status quo, she alleged that EFCC operatives arrested her on her return to Nigeria on April 28, 2025, held her overnight, and delayed her release by five days even after she satisfied her bail conditions.

Achumugu alleges witch-hunting amid EFCC ordeal Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

She urged the National Assembly, the judiciary, security agencies, and both local and international human rights bodies to look into her claims and ensure that any investigation involving her is carried out within the bounds of the law.

Achimugu speaks out after EFCC declares her wanted

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian businesswoman, Aisha Achimugu, has dismissed allegations linking her wealth to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, insisting her success predates any association with political figures.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Monday, April 27, Achimugu, founder of Oceangate Engineering Oil & Gas Ltd, maintained that her financial standing was built over years of business activity.

Source: Legit.ng