Breaking: FG Raises Fresh Alarm Over Fake NIMC Portal
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FCT, Abuja - The federal government, through the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has alerted the public to the circulation of fake online links posing as official identity correction portals.
The commission said the fraudulent messages, widely shared on social media, falsely claim that a “Correction Portal” has been opened for free data updates, describing the development as a phishing attempt aimed at deceiving citizens.
FG assures data security
NIMC reassured Nigerians that the National Identity Database remains secure and fully protected, urging citizens not to panic but to remain vigilant against online fraudsters.
In its public notice, the commission stated: “This is a phishing scam. DO NOT CLICK ANY UNAUTHORIZED LINKS.”
The agency emphasised that all data modifications, updates, or corrections must only be carried out through approved platforms.
It directed Nigerians to use the official Self-Service Portal at https://selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng or visit any accredited NIMC enrolment centre nationwide for physical assistance.
Citizens were also advised to verify information via the commission’s official website at http://nimc.gov.ng or contact its toll-free line on 08000616462.
Public urged to stay alert
NIMC warned that engaging with fraudulent links could expose individuals to identity theft and data compromise.
The commission urged Nigerians to ignore unverified messages circulating online, stressing the importance of relying strictly on official communication channels for all identity-related services.
It reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding citizens’ data while continuing to improve secure access to national identity services across the country.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944