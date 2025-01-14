PDP Chieftain Segun Showunmi Mentions Actual Cabal in Tinubu's Govt

Segun Showunmi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has stated that President Bola Tinubu is the only cabal in his government, adding that no one is controlling his government.

The PDP chieftain, while speaking on Channels TV Politics Today, maintained that the president did not allow his chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to be effective in his position.

According to Showunmi, Tinubu designed the infrastructure of his administration that made his appointees to be ineffective in their roles. He said:

"The problem with Bola Tinubu's presidency is not so much of the cabal, somehow, he had designed an infrastructure of his government, that does not allow the men he has put in place to function."

In his example, the PDP chieftain alleged that the president did not allow his chief of staff to be effective, there won't be debate about cabals. He THEN stressed that" Bola Tinubu is his own cabal".

See the video of his interview here:

Source: Legit.ng