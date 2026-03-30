President Bola Tinubu's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has resigned from the administration in pursuit of his governorship ambition in Bauchi

The minister announced his resignation from Tinubu's administration on Monday, March 30, and reports said he will be contesting under the APC

Tuggar's resignation has, however, generated mixed reactions from Nigerians, as it came days after President Tinubu's directive

Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, has tendered his resignation from the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu.

It was learnt that the minister resigned from the administration to pursue his governorship ambition in Bauchi state on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Yusuf Tuggar resigns from President Bola Tinubu's cabinet Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Kimiebi Ebienfa, the spokesperson of the ministry, in a statement on Monday, March 30, explained that the minister's resignation came after the directive of President Bola Tinubu that cabinet members interested in elective positions in the 2027 elections should resign before March 31.

Tuggar reportedly submitted his letter of resignation to President Tinubu with the intention of running for the governorship office in Bauchi.

Nigerians react as Tuggar resigns from Tinubu's cabinet

The minister's resignation has been greeted with reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Bariagara buttressed the reason Tuggar resigned:

"The real reason Yusuf Tuggar is resigning is simply to further his 2027 governorship aspirations in Bauchi State. President Tinubu gave a strict March 31 deadline for all political appointees seeking elective offices to step down, and Tuggar is just making his early move."

Oluwatigbemiga Asiwaju Mourinho Fidelix thanked the minister for his time in office:

"Thank you for your service to the nation. You are one of the standout ministers. We wish you all the best in your political ambitions."

Ebi Dressman said the minister could be the reason the Bauchi governor is blocked from joining the ruling APC:

"This development might also shed light on why Governor Bala of Bauchi was reportedly blocked by major political players in the ruling party at the centre from joining the APC - potentially to prevent him from influencing the selection of his successor."

Nigerians have started reacting as Yusuf Tuggar resigns Photo Credit: @YusufTuggar

Source: Twitter

Mayor of Middlebelt claimed it was a move against Tinubu, while projecting the coming of Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former NNPP presidential candidate:

"This man had nothing to offer till resignation. Wow, is this a plot to form northern alliances for the political shift? Tinubu will see pepper. Kwankwaso is coming."

Ọlánrèwájú Ìdòwú projected victory for the former minister:

"That is so honourable of him. I pray he wins the party ticket to defeat Peter Obi and other clowns in ADC. INSHALLAH."

Uncle Enzo wished the minister well in his endeavour:

"Good luck to him. I guess he wants to contest for an elective post in the upcoming general elections."

You can read more comments on the minister's resignation on X here:

President Tinubu's aide resigns

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's popular and prominent senior special adviser has dumped the presidency to pursue political ambition in the 2027 general elections.

Nasir Bala Aminu, who is popularly referred to as Ja'oji, resigned from Tinubu's cabinet after the president directed that all political appointees must resign on or before March 31.

The Kano politician thanked the president for giving him the opportunity to serve the country and expressed his readiness to always answer the call to serve.

Source: Legit.ng