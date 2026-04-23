INEC has officially commenced the activities for the 2027 general elections, according to its timetable that was earlier released

This is as political parties are expected to hold their primaries for presidential, governorship, national and state houses of assembly seats from April 23 to May 30

At the same time, the INEC guideline stated that political parties should submit their membership register list to the commission at least 21 days before the primary

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially started the activities for the 2027 general election processes, as the 38-day window for political parties to conduct their primaries has now opened.

Parties are expected to hold their primaries for presidential, governorship, national and state houses of assembly seats from April 23 to May 30, 2026, as stipulated in the INEC timetable.

INEC officially started activities for the 2027 general elections Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

PM News reported that the window period is also meant for the parties to accommodate the resolutions of disputes that arise from the primaries.

2027 election: Political parties to submit registers

As stated in the INEC guidelines, the political parties are expected to submit their membership registers to the electoral body at least 21 days before the primaries are held. This means that the deadline for the submission of all membership registers is May 10, 2026.

The development marked the formal commencement of the 2027 general electoral process, as political parties are preparing for their internal contest. Currently, there are 18 registered political parties, and they are expected to follow a strict timeline in compliance with the rules so as to avoid legal complications.

INEC has also told the parties to ensure that their primaries are conducted inclusively and transparently, while emphasising internal democracy. The electoral body was to provide further details on the monitoring process and guidelines for other aspects of the 2027 general elections.

Nigerians react as 2027 election activities commence

Meanwhile, Nigerians have started reacting as political parties are set to conduct their primaries ahead of the poll. Below are some of their reactions:

Taiwo Adeniyi said opposition should follow the due process:

"Registers must be submitted by May 10. Please tell the 'online president' and his fans to start typing now so they don't blame INEC for their own technical failures in 2027. We are ready, are you?"

Nigerians react as INEC begins 2027 general election activities Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Getty Images

Chris faulted the timing for the commencement of the election:

"38 days for primaries? It’s officially the "Pre-Season" for 2027. But I’m curious; how do we feel about this kick-off while several cases are still sitting at the Supreme Court? Is the timing right, or are we rushing into another cycle without fixing the old cracks?"

Godwin Ubi said the process is a testing ground for the ADC:

"Na here we go sabi if ADC sabi play politics at all.. If they can't handle the small challenge at hand, then we need to worry about trusting them with the bigger issues of Nigeria."

Adetunji Adewolu said Nigerians should expect surprises during the period:

"So it’s officially 'pick your fighters season' in Nigerian politics. From now till May 30, it’s internal wrestling, silent deals, and last-minute surprises everywhere. Let the primaries begin."

You can read more reactions on X here:

Opposition leaders take protests to INEC headquarters

Legit.ng earlier reported that former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Peter Obi and several ADC leaders staged a protest in Abuja

The protesters were opposing INEC’s derecognition of ADC leaders following a court ruling on the party’s internal crisis

However, the video of the opposition leaders protesting in Abuja generated mixed reactions from Nigerians

Source: Legit.ng