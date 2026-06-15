The United States and Iran agree to extend ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz

Trump announces authorisation for toll-free Strait of Hormuz opening and naval blockade removal

Iran confirms agreement, but implementation faces challenges amid ongoing regional tensions

The United States and Iran have reached an initial agreement aimed at extending a fragile ceasefire and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a major global energy route, in a move that could ease tensions after weeks of conflict.

The deal, which is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland on Friday, June 12, was announced through mediation efforts involving Pakistan and Qatar. However, full details of the agreement have not yet been made public.

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The development could help restore the flow of oil and gas supplies disrupted by the conflict, which caused major concerns across international energy markets.

Trump announces Strait of Hormuz move

US President Donald Trump welcomed the development, saying the agreement would allow the reopening of the strategic waterway and the removal of a US naval blockade.

“Congratulations to all!” Trump wrote on social media.

He added:

“I hereby fully authorise the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade.”

However, Trump later stated that the reopening would take effect after the formal signing of the agreement.

Iran confirms deal ahead of signing

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, confirmed the agreement on state television but said implementation would only begin after the document is signed.

He said the deal followed discussions involving Qatar and other mediators, AFP reported.

Despite the breakthrough, challenges remain, including ongoing tensions involving Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. There are also unresolved issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme and highly enriched uranium stockpile, which the agreement gives 60 days to address.

The conflict, which resulted in thousands of deaths across the region, had raised fears of a wider crisis before the latest diplomatic move.

US launches fresh strikes on Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that Fresh military strikes by the United States have hit southern Iran, with Washington saying the operation targeted missile facilities and vessels allegedly preparing to deploy naval mines near the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command described the attacks as defensive measures aimed at protecting American personnel in the region. Officials said the action was taken during an already fragile ceasefire involving the United States and Iran.

Source: Legit.ng