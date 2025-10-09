The APC disqualified Engineer Kayode Ojo from participating in the upcoming Ekiti governorship primaries after his visit to the party’s secretariat in Ado-Ekiti

Thousands of Ojo’s supporters from all 16 local government areas marched through Ado-Ekiti in solidarity, briefly halting business activities in the state capital

TVC News confirmed Ojo’s disqualification, though APC has yet to issue an official statement amid claims of political motives and internal party tension

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disqualified Engineer Kayode Ojo from contesting in the forthcoming Ekiti State governorship primary election.

The disqualification was revealed after Ojo’s visit to the party secretariat in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, where he reportedly received a cold reception from the party’s executives.

APC takes a decisive step against a top gubernatorial hopeful in Ekiti state. Photo credit: @officialAPCng

Source: Twitter

Massive turnout of supporters in Ado-Ekiti

Earlier, Ojo had led a massive rally with thousands of his supporters from all 16 local government areas to the APC office.

His arrival brought business activities to a temporary halt as residents trooped out to cheer him, Vanguard reported.

Report confirms disqualification

The ruling party, APC, targets one of its governorship aspirants in Ekiti state. Photo credit: @officialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

TVC News reported that Ojo had been barred from participating in the gubernatorial race.

The reasons for his disqualification remain unclear, but insider reports suggest that it may be linked to unresolved screening irregularities.

APC yet to release official statement

The APC has not released an official comment on the development, though party members and stakeholders have continued to react on social media, Nation reported.

Many have described the move as politically motivated and capable of deepening divisions within the party ahead of the primaries.

2026: Kayode Ojo storms Ekiti amid tight security

Ojo made a dramatic appearance in Ekiti amid tight security. The APC chieftain, who arrived through Akure, Ikere, was accompanied by his supporters, including top chieftains of the party.

Among them are: Chief Ropo Adesanya, former House of Assembly member, Hon Adebayo Morakinyo, Akin Olayisade and former aides of Kayode Fayemi and Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

Ojo, who had remained a strong contender for the APC governorship ticket, arrived at the party secretariat around 5 p.m., where he addressed a crowd of supporters.

Though there were no members of the State Executive Council to receive him, Ojo was delighted to see a mammoth crowd, defying all odds to welcome him back to Ekiti.

Oyebanji jittery over Kayode Ojo’s popularity

2027 election: Ekiti gov clarifies move to APC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has denied reports suggesting he and some political leaders in the state plan to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The governor described the report as “false and misleading,” blaming the rumour on the handiwork of disgruntled political elements in the state.

This clarification was made in a statement released via X on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode.

Source: Legit.ng