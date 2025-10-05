The embattled minority leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers state), has received massive support

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than 89 members of the minority caucus have warned that they will resist any attempt to remove the minority leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers)

The lawmakers under the umbrella of the Active Minority gave the warning ahead of the meeting of the Minority Caucus slated for Monday evening, October 6, 2025, in Abuja.

It was gathered that Hon. Agbedi Frederick, leader of the PDP Caucus, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, leader of the Labour Party Caucus, Hon. Muktar Umar-Zakar, NNPP Caucus, and Hon. Peter Uzokwe, leader of YPP, jointly signed the notice of the meeting on Sunday, October 5.

The emergency meeting is to review the lawsuit instituted by Chinda against all members of minority parties in the 10th House of Representatives.

Some minority lawmakers are planning to replace Hon. Chinda over allegations of not providing leadership and working for the ruling APC.

The allegation of working for APC is based on his closeness to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

Reacting to the removal plot, Chinda last week filed a suit seeking an injunction to prevent the speaker of the House, the clerk, and the leadership of the National Assembly and the minority parties' caucus from removing him as minority leader.

Plot to remove Chinda as minority leader

A member of the Active Minority, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they are prepared to counter the moves by some persons in the PDP and the ADC to replace Chinda because of his affiliation with Wike.

"We have stumbled on a plot by certain leaders in the PDP and ADC to replace the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Chinda. His only sin is the allegations that he is close to the FCT minister, Chief Wike.

"But I can assure you, we are ready for those sponsored to come to the floor and execute this insidious plan. Our group, the Active Minority, is prepared to resist this because Hon. Chinda has discharged his responsibilities as an opposition leader very well.

Why Chinda cannot be removed as minority leader

The federal lawmaker further added that:

"As I speak with you, the Active Minority has a membership strength of 89 honourable members, and more honourable members are identifying with us. Mind you, the entire opposition lawmakers are about 140, and we have an overwhelming majority to counter any undemocratic move".

Chinda emerges as House Minority leader

Recall that Wike outwitted the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to produce the minority leader of the 10th House of Representatives.

Wike's anointed lawmaker, Hon Kingsley Chinda, emerged as the minority leader after a consensus agreement.

Hon Oluwole Oke, the preferred candidate of Atiku, was forced to drop his ambition after the PDP caucus endorsed Chinda.

