Nigeria drawn alongside Tanzania, Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau in AFCON 2027 qualifiers

Only one team besides co-host Tanzania can qualify automatically from Group L

Veteran journalist Toyin Ibitoye warns Super Eagles must avoid underestimating opponents

The Super Eagles may be one of Africa’s football giants, but their journey to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations could prove far more complicated than many fans expected after Tuesday’s qualifying draw in Cairo.

Nigeria were placed in Group L alongside Tanzania, Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau as the road to the historic AFCON PAMOJA 2027 officially began.

Nigeria suffers loss in crunch match against DR Congo in the World Cup playoff final on Sunday, November 16. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

At first glance, many supporters may view the group as favourable for Eric Chelle’s side, especially compared to some heavyweight clashes elsewhere in the qualifiers. However, the unique qualification format and Nigeria’s recent struggles against supposedly weaker opponents have already raised concerns.

For the first time in AFCON history, the tournament will be jointly hosted by three countries, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, with East Africa staging the competition from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

That development has significantly changed the qualification dynamics.

Why Nigeria’s AFCON 2027 group is difficult

Unlike most qualifying groups where two teams progress automatically, Group L offers only one qualification spot because Tanzania are already guaranteed a place at the tournament as one of the hosts.

According to CAF, Nigeria must finish above Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau while also battling Tanzania, who will still compete in the group despite already qualifying automatically.

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong at the draw ceremony in Egypt. Photo: Troost-Ekong

Source: Instagram

The Super Eagles cannot afford slip-ups because only the highest-ranked non-host nation will secure qualification.

Veteran Nigerian sports journalist and former Super Eagles media officer Toyin Ibitoye believes the group is far more dangerous than it appears on paper.

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng after the draw, Ibitoye described the group as “tricky” rather than straightforward.

“The 2027 AFCON qualifiers have placed Nigeria in Group L. It may look easy on paper, but it is actually not an easy group. It is a tricky group,” Ibitoye said.

“All the teams in that group are decent sides. Remember, we met Tanzania at the last AFCON when we were in the same group, and we beat them 2-1. Madagascar are also a decent side, and Guinea-Bissau are equally a decent side.”

The Nelson Mandela University alumnus also warned that Nigeria have historically struggled in qualification groups many fans initially considered comfortable.

“Historically, as a nation, we have struggled in groups that looked easy on paper,” Ibitoye added.

“Because of that, we have to take every game seriously and approach the group with the right mentality from the beginning. Winning every game will be crucial.”

Familiar opponents return to challenge Super Eagles

Nigeria’s recent meetings with all three opponents further explain why many observers are refusing to underestimate the group.

The Super Eagles faced Tanzania during the group stage of the 2025 AFCON, Nigerian and secured a narrow 2-1 victory.

Madagascar also carry painful memories for Nigerian fans after stunning the Eagles 2-0 during the group stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Guinea-Bissau have equally become a familiar rival for Nigeria in recent years.

Per ESPN, both countries met during the group stage of the 2021 AFCON and also faced each other during the qualifiers for the 2023 edition before meeting again in the tournament proper in Ivory Coast.

Nigeria facing Tanzania during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo: Abdel Majid

Source: Getty Images

Those repeated encounters have shown that African football’s traditional powerhouses no longer enjoy easy matches against smaller nations.

The qualification campaign itself will also be intense and compressed within a short period.

CAF also confirmed that the qualifiers will be played across September, October and November 2026, with teams facing each other home and away over six matchdays.

Ibitoye believes strong starts and consistency could become decisive factors.

“The qualifiers will happen very quickly within a short period of time, so teams must hit top form early, start strongly, and maintain good momentum throughout the campaign,” he explained.

Despite the concerns surrounding the draw, there remains optimism that Nigeria possess enough quality to secure qualification.

The Super Eagles recently finished third at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco after reaching the final of the 2023 edition in Ivory Coast.

Ibitoye still expects Nigeria to top Group L but insists the team cannot afford complacency.

“I still expect Nigeria to qualify from that group ahead of Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau,” he said.

“Since Tanzania are automatic qualifiers as one of the hosts, I expect Nigeria to top the group.”

Other groups promise fierce battles

While Nigeria’s group has attracted attention because of the qualification format, several other heavyweight clashes were produced during the draw ceremony in Cairo.

Morocco headline Group A alongside Gabon, Niger and Lesotho, while Egypt were paired with Angola, Malawi and South Sudan.

There is also a strong West African flavour in Group C, where defending AFCON champions Côte d’Ivoire will battle Ghana, The Gambia and Somalia.

Cameroon were drawn against Comoros, Namibia and Congo, while Algeria must navigate Zambia, Togo and Burundi in Group I.

Although Ibitoye stopped short of naming a specific “group of death,” he admitted several pools looked extremely competitive.

“I do not know if I would describe any group as a ‘group of death’, but there are definitely some very competitive groups,” he said.

“With the AFCON now expanded to 24 teams, the top two teams from most groups will qualify, except for the groups containing host nations, where only one additional team will progress.”

Nigerian stars shine in Europe

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria are enjoying encouraging individual performances from several key stars across Europe.

Victor Osimhen guided Galatasaray to another Turkish league title, while Francis Uzoho, Terem Moffi, Zaidu Sanusi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Igoh Ogbu all celebrated league triumphs with their respective clubs this season.

Source: Legit.ng