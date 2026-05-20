Breaking: Tinubu's SGF George Akume’s Wife Wins APC Return Ticket

Regina Akume secures APC ticket for re-election in Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency

Political rivals Senator George Akume and Governor Hyacinth Alia face unresolved tensions after primaries

Incumbent senators suffer significant defeats in APC primaries for Benue State senatorial seats

Regina Akume, wife of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to seek re-election into the House of Representatives for the Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency of Benue state.

Her victory emerged from the APC National Assembly primaries conducted across the state ahead of the next general elections.

Tinubu's SGF George Akume’s Wife Wins APC Return Ticket

Source: Twitter

Akume loyalists suffer major setbacks

Despite Regina Akume’s success, several politicians believed to be loyal to the SGF reportedly failed to secure party tickets during the primaries, signalling that the political rivalry between Senator George Akume and Governor Hyacinth Alia remains unresolved.

Among those said to have lost their bids were Dickson Tarkghir of Makurdi/Guma, Sesoo Gboko of Vandeikya/Konshisha, Asema Achado of Gwer East/Gwer West, Ugbor Terseer of Kwande/Ushongo, Sekav Iortyom of Buruku, and David Ogewu of Oju/Obi.

Incumbent senators lose re-election bids

The APC primaries also produced major upsets in the senatorial contests, with two serving senators reportedly aligned with the SGF losing their re-election attempts.

Senator Emmanuel Udende, representing Benue North East (Zone A), was defeated by former governor Gabriel Suswam, while Senator Titus Zam of Benue North West (Zone B) lost to retired senior Customs officer Teseer Benjamin Aber.

Aber is the husband of the current Benue State Secretary to the Government.

Winners emerge across senatorial districts

Chief Returning Officer for Benue North West, John Hembe, announced that Aber polled 93,412 votes to defeat Zam, who secured 2,763 votes, while Padopads Awunah received 21,731 votes.

In Benue North East, results declared by Returning Officer Michael Tyo showed that Suswam scored 131,083 votes, while Udende polled 1,364 votes and Fidelis Unongo secured 865 votes.

Meanwhile, in Benue South Senatorial District, former House of Representatives member Dr Francis Agbo clinched the APC ticket after polling 58,760 votes to defeat five other aspirants.

Among those defeated was Daniel Onjeh, who secured 4,570 votes.

APC urges aggrieved aspirants to seek redress peacefully

Chairman of the Senatorial Primary Election Committee for Benue South, Saidu Sabiu, congratulated the winners and urged dissatisfied aspirants to channel complaints through the party’s appeal mechanism.

“Like I said the other time, this is a home affair, a family affair. I don’t see anybody winning and I don’t see anybody losing. This is an internal process,” he said.

Sabiu added that the primary election process should strengthen unity within the party ahead of the general elections.

“May we continue to be as united as we are. This process of primary election will only make the party come out stronger, more united and focused,” he stated.

Benue APC commends peaceful conduct

Benue APC Chairman, Benjamin Omale, praised party members for what he described as a peaceful and credible primary election process, Daily Trust reported.

He also commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for creating what he termed an enabling environment for the conduct of the exercise.

Omale further applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC national leadership for deploying what he called “credible, transparent and professional” officials to oversee the primaries.

APC primaries: Buhari's ex-minister withdraws

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has pulled out of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries in Gombe State, citing violations of the Electoral Act 2026.

Pantami, who was a former minister of Communications and Digital Economy under the immediate past administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari, from 2019 to 2023, also cited irregularities in the election processes as the reason for his withdrawal.

Source: Legit.ng