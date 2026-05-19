Uti Nwachukwu shared an emotional tribute exactly one week after Alexx Ekubo’s death as he recalled the painful moment he received calls confirming the actor’s passing

The former BBNaija housemate admitted that he still struggles to say goodbye while praying for strength for Alexx Ekubo’s family, friends and loved ones

Fans flooded social media with emotional reactions as many admitted the reality of Alexx Ekubo’s death still feels difficult to accept

Nollywood star and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Uti Nwachukwu, is still mourning the painful loss of his fellow actor and close friend, Alexx Ekubo.

Legit.ng reported that actor Alexx Ekubo passed away on Tuesday, May 12, at Evercare Hospital after battling advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

His death shocked the Nigerian entertainment industry, leaving colleagues and fans in deep sorrow.

Uti Nwachukwu says Tuesdays may never feel the same again as he mourns Alexx Ekubo one week after tragic loss. Photo: siruti/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Exactly one week after the tragedy, Uti Nwachukwu shared his emotions on Instagram story, stating that Tuesdays may never feel the same again.

He recalled how he was joking around when the first message about Alexx’s death reached him, thinking it was just another rumour.

According to him, reality hit hard when he received a phone call that confirmed the devastating news.

“Today makes it a week 💔. Tuesdays might never be the same again. Goofing around when the first message came. I said, Una never taya for rumour? Abegi Then the phone call came. I answered in my playful tone, but my always happy Gee’s phone was so cold as he said, ‘I don’t have good news for you’. I will never forget the second confirmatory phone call as I raced to the hospital 💔.”

Actor Uti admitted that the pain now comes in waves, and he still cannot bring himself to say goodbye to his dear friend.

The media personality prayed for strength and comfort for Alexx Ekubo’s loved ones and everyone affected by the heartbreaking loss.

“The pain comes and goes in waves now, and I still can’t get myself to say goodbye 💔. I pray God consoles all your loved ones and gives us the fortitude we all need.”

Read his post below:

Fans react to Uti Nwachukwu’s message

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@estianacakesandmore:

“You see that saying of time heals? Time never really heals the pain of losing a loved one, we just learn to live with it.”

@theroyal_kwell:

“May his soul continue to rest eternally 💔💔💔Still in shock. God comfort 🙏🏼”

@queen_tina_uzo:

“Aww, if we that knows him from afar can feel this impact, I kept screaming, Alex you do us strong thing 😢, then again, how are you his close pals and family? It's well!”

@_datbigbritapatrick:

“Omoh not a day gone by I don’t cry him or get to ask myself so true true my Alexx is gone God😢”

Uti Nwachukwu opens up about grief and painful memories while honouring Alexx Ekubo one week after his death. Photo: siruti

Source: Instagram

Emeka Rollas honours Alexx Ekubo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former AGN president Emeka Rollas shared a lengthy Instagram post asking people not to celebrate him because his heart was too heavy after Alexx Ekubo’s death.

Rollas explained that Alexx Ekubo served as the Special Assistant on Youth and Development during his tenure as AGN president and appealed to fans and colleagues to observe a two-minute silence in honour of the late actor while praying for God to comfort his family.

Source: Legit.ng