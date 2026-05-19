Former Minister Saleh Kwagyang Mamman was arrested and handcuffed by the EFCC after conviction on 12 counts of corruption

Mamman, who served as Nigeria's minister of power from August 2019 to September 2021, plans to run for Taraba state governor amid his 75-year prison sentence

EFCC said Mamman had been reportedly shielded ‌while ⁠on the run, adding that two other suspects were arrested for harbouring him

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released photos of Saleh Mamman, a former minister of power, in handcuffs.

On Tuesday morning, May 19, the EFCC announced that it had arrested Mamman, who was recently convicted.

Former Minister of Power Saleh Mamman seen in handcuffs in photos released by the Ola Olukoyede-led EFCC after his arrest and reported conviction. Photo credit: s

Source: UGC

EFCC publishes Mamman's arrest photos

Ola Olukoyede, the chairman of the anti-graft agency, disclosed that Mamman was arrested at about 3:30 am on Tuesday, May 19, in Kaduna state.

It would be recalled that on May 7, Mamman was convicted on all 12 counts preferred against him by the EFCC and sentenced in absentia to 75 years in prison. However, just weeks before he was sentenced, the former minister announced plans to run for Taraba state governor in the 2027 elections, on behalf of Nigeria's ruling party.

He wrote on social media, according to the BBC:

"Today marks a defining moment in my journey of service to our dear state. With a deep sense of responsibility and unwavering commitment, I have officially obtained the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms under the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest for the governorship of Taraba state."

The 68-year-old was sentenced in absentia to seven years each on 10 counts and handed three years and two years each on counts four and five of the charge.

James Omotosho, presiding judge, held that the sentence should run consecutively without the option of a fine, except on count four, which allows for a N10 million fine.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of foreign currencies that were recovered from the ex-minister, as well as four choice properties in Abuja that were traced to him.

Mamman served as minister of power between 2019 and 2021 during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, overseeing Nigeria’s power sector and major federal hydroelectric projects, including the Mambilla and Zungeru power projects.

Mamman was eventually sacked by Buhari in a cabinet reshuffle, after what the president called an "independent and critical self-review".

Nigeria’s anti-graft agency arrests former Power Minister Saleh Mamman days after his 75-year sentence in absentia over alleged N33.8bn laundering, EFCC says. Photo credit: @KoleShittu

Source: UGC

The gubernatorial hopeful's conviction has reignited public anger over Nigeria's long-running electricity crisis, especially as the former minister had promised he would improve matters.

Despite being one of Africa's largest energy producers, Nigeria continues to face chronic power shortages, with frequent blackouts affecting homes and businesses across the country.

Many households and companies rely on fuel-powered generators for electricity, while rising fuel prices have left millions struggling.

Trending photos showing Mamman in handcuffs while in the custody of the EFCC is shown below via X:

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Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the EFCC arraigned social media influencer and self-styled relationship therapist, Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO, before the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Blessing CEO was arraigned before Justice Deinde Dipeolu on a two-count charge bordering on obtaining N36 million by false pretence and stealing.

Source: Legit.ng