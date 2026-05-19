A young man opens up about his experience as he mentions that he no longer goes to church

He mentioned in the video the things that have changed after he stopped paying tithes

At the end of the video, he recalled what a pastor told him when he submitted an application

A Nigerian man has voiced out his opinion as he listed three things that have happened in his life after he stopped going to church.

In the viral video, he explained an encounter he had with a pastor when he informed the pastor he was applying for something, as well as the response the pastor gave.

Nigerian man opens up on life after leaving church, recounts pastor conversation. Photo Source: TikTok/hopeandgrowth

Source: TikTok

Man stops going to church, shares experience

In the video, he gave three reasons to explain what he has experienced in his life since he stopped visiting the house of God.

At the beginning of the clip, the individual @hopeandgrowth_ said:

"My life has been so peaceful since I stopped going to church, and here are my reasons."

He proceeded to list some things he has started to experience since he made the decision.

His statement:

"No. 1, I no longer pray unnecessary prayers. Sometimes you go to church as a Christian and they'll give you list of prayers that you're to pray. Pray for witches, pray for coven, pray for every spirit of stagnation, every spirit. Unnecessary prayer points."

"Prayer points I don't need, I no longer have to pray them. I don't pray like that anymore."

Man shares experience after quitting church, recalls pastor’s words. Photo Source: TikTok/hopeandgrowth

Source: Facebook

He continued in his post as he spoke about dreams. @hopeandgrowth_ said in the TikTok video:

"No. 2, no unnecessary fear for bad dreams. They'll tell you that if you dream and if you eat in your dreams, or if you dream where you dey play with woman or you dream. All those things are bad dreams, evil dreams. If you dream and you see masquerade pursuing you in dreams, that's a bad dream. Now I don't care which kind dreams I dey dream anymore,"

"Now, I no dey fear. If you like give me chicken and chips in my dreams, I go chop."

"No. 3, no unnecessary guilt for not paying tithe or offering."

"They made us believe that if you don't pay tithe, you're not going to make progress. If you don't pay it, your business will not grow, if you don't pay tithe you'll not make more money."

"For 4/5 years I stopped paying tithe, I make more money now than when I was paying tithe in church. I give now at will. If you want to give to church, I give to church at will."

After he mentioned the third reason, @hopeandgrowth_ recalled an experience he had with a pastor when he informed the pastor about an application.

He said:

"Imagine what a pastor told me when I want to apply for something. He told me if I want that thing to succeed, I should come and sow seed."

"I told him clearly, no, me I no dey sow seed."

Reactions as man speak about church

Wise Lord wrote:

"Same here too."

BIG FÂÂY 002 added:

"Me I don't pray at all because prayer doesn't work."

realtalkswithruth noted:

"Ah! You’ve stopped going to church?"

Jamie Dornan said:

"Your right sir, but in the other way hand your wrong."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a man has publicly declared that he closed his church and renounced Christianity, saying he discovered his life’s purpose and assignment from God.

Man calls off relationship over church invitation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man has sparked reactions online after revealing why he ended a talk stage with a lady who invited him to church.

He said he lost interest in pursuing the relationship after the invitation, a statement that has since generated mixed reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng