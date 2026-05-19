Brazil has announced their 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico

Selecao manager Carlo Ancelotti surprisingly included former Barcelona star Neymar for the Mundial

The Santos forward reacted emotionally to the news, while fans also shared mixed opinions online after several big names were left out

Brazil have officially announced their 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, scheduled for next June.

Selecao coach Carlo Ancelotti included Santos star Neymar Jr and former Real Madrid captain Marcelo in the list.

Carlo Ancelotti names former Barcelona star in Brazil's 26-man squad to 2026 World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico. Photo by: Matthew Ashton - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Ancelotti handed Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr, Barcelona star Raphinha and Manchester United midfielder a place in the squad.

The Italian manager also rewarded teenage sensation Endrick with a place in the team after the youngster rediscovered his form during a loan spell at Lyon.

Another surprise inclusion is rising winger Rayan, who earned a call-up following an impressive campaign with European-bound Bournemouth. Igor Thiago also made the cut after a strong season with Brentford, per BBC.

Meanwhile, the former Chelsea manager dropped Joao Pedro, despite the forward registering 29 goal contributions in 49 appearances across all competitions since joining the Blues last summer during the FIFA Club World Cup, SportBible.

Pedro immediately sent a message to Ancelotti following the announcement. He said:

“I tried to give my best at all times. Unfortunately, it wasn’t possible to fulfill this dream of representing my country at a World Cup, but I remain calm and focused, as I always try to be.

“Joys and frustrations are part of football. From now on, I wish good luck to everyone who is there, and I will be just another fan cheering for them to bring the sixth title home.”

Neymar reacts to call-up

Former Barcelona star Neymar Jr. caused a major stir on social media after reacting emotionally to his inclusion in Brazil’s World Cup squad.

Neymar weeps after Carlo Ancelotti names him in Brazil's 26-man squad to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico. Photo by: Alex Silva/Sports Press Photo.

Source: Getty Images

In a viral video shared on X, the Santos star watched the squad announcement live before hearing his name called out.

Ancelotti mentioned Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha before announcing the former Paris Saint-Germain star.

Neymar was seen alongside his partner, bursting into tears before being comforted as he celebrated his return to the national team.

Watch the video:

Fans react to Neymar's inclusion

@DenisKwadwo said:

"That feeling must be on another level!

"These tears shed are for his doubters, he’s about to prove to them why he’s the last Joga Bonito alive."

@serdeeq_Sq wrote:

"Neymar preventing young talents like Joao Pedro from the WC squad just for one last nostalgia trip

"Bro has done his time, injuries and all. Why the tears when you're holding back the next gen? Pass the torch already."

@LiLBonBon117 reacted

"Brazil didn’t show they didn’t need Neymar in 2022. He will be a helpful player he doesn’t have to play 90 minutes a game. He missed the last World Cup and it’s his last chance. He deserves the chance."

Okonkwo ready to represent Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has expressed his excitement after receiving his maiden invitation to the Nigerian national team ahead of this month’s Unity Cup in the United Kingdom.

The Wrexham goalkeeper, who previously represented England at youth level, is now on the verge of making his senior debut for the Super Eagles after switching international allegiance to Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng