A young lady shared her experience as she celebrated the conclusion of her medical studies at the Obafemi Awolowo University

She shared how she had gained admission into the University of Ibadan but left to pursue her medicine course at OAU

Her story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young lady

A Nigerian lady narrated her academic journey as she finally graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University.

The fresh graduate of OAU shared how she initially studied at the University of Ibadan before rewriting the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to enter OAU.

A lady shares experience as she graduates from OAU as medical doctor. Photo: @medblaze

Source: TikTok

From OAU to IU: Lady becomes doctor

Identified as @medblaze on TikTok, the lady shared how she finished her secondary school education in 2015.

She said:

"This journey took over a decade. Finished secondary school in 2015. Then life made a detour to study MLS at the great University of Ibadan. Yet, I knew I wasn't where I wanted to be. So, I took JAMB again. Funny how the portal had already closed 2 weeks prior, but for some reason, they decided to reopen it for another 2 weeks that year.

"The second JAMB, I scored 322 [49 marks above the last]. I could remember rushing out in excitement while waiting for a lecture that later didn't hold. I remember the exact outfit I had on. That year, I got another shocker. The year 2017. Post-UTME was to be written after all.

"And by that time, I had deserted my course of study in UI, 200L first semester. It was either I passed or got stuck. Then came the results, and I not only passed, but got in on merit.

"Years passed in medical school, including the dreaded Part 4, where I questioned my choices, but the love for Medicine had me steadfast. Part 5, I had a distinction in Pediatrics. Then yesterday, 18th May 2026, at about 12–1 pm, I became a medical doctor. Reintroducing Dr. M.V. Owojuyigbe (MBChB, Ife)."

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail OAU graduate's academic journey

Becoming Dr. D said:

"congratulationsssss."

Uyai Mma said:

"Congratulations."

An Obafemi Awolowo University student who wrote UTME twice graduates as doctor. Photo: @medblaze

Source: TikTok

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng