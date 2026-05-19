A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to impress many people after purchasing a 12kVA solar inverter

She displayed a receipt showing the total cost of the solar system in her post, which has gone viral

She also mentioned in the video the different items in her house that she can power with the solar system

A Nigerian woman who recently installed a 12kVA solar inverter has trended online after she displayed a receipt showing the total amount she spent on the inverter and the battery.

The individual also showed in the video the moment the solar panels were being installed on her roof following the purchase.

Nigerian woman installs 12kVA solar inverter, shows receipt of total cost. Photo Source: TikTok/dj.mysterious.djm

Source: TikTok

Woman installs 12kVA Solar Inverter, posts receipt

In the video, the lady @dj.mysterious.djm said, as she showed the receipt that contained the total cost:

“That is the receipt I used in installing solar in my house. The battery is 16kWh, while the inverter is 12kVA. I got the best. The panel is 12 panels. It powers the whole house.”

“The 3-bedroom flat where me and my children live. It powers the AC in my living room, and it powers the AC in my bedroom. All the ceiling fans in my house are working. It helps in pumping water and also helps with the washing machine.”

As a result of the capacity of the solar inverter and battery she bought, she maintained that she now enjoys 24-hour light in her apartment.

She continued in the TikTok video:

“In my house now, I have 24-hour light. Nigeria is not that difficult. What we are really suffering in this country is 24 hours light, which is something I now have in my house. Even the freezer is on 24 hours.”

Lady goes viral after installing 12kVA solar system in her home. Photo Source: TikTok/dj.mysterious.djm

Source: TikTok

In the description of the post, she also revealed the exact amount spent on the installation and purchase of her solar system.

Her statement:

“I did solar installation in my house for 6,250,000 Naira. I now have 24-hour light in my house. It’s very sweet to live in Nigeria if you have the money. Remember freedom matters a lot. I am really grateful to Orisha for everything they are doing in my life. Congratulations to me.”

Reactions as woman buys inverter, shows receipt

Philcrest noted:

"May sure there is good ventilation in the place you installed the battery 🔋 congratulations."

Imose Osas wrote:

"Congratulations to you mummy."

Marchala added:

"Mama this your freezer Dey shine oooo the meat wet Dey inside Dey enter my eye oo."

Big zero said:

"See as meat full fridge make I come collect small now take do my birthday.'

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared a problem with his solar system after one year of use.

He said his 2.5kVA inverter and two batteries are no longer working well and cannot power small things like before. He also asked people online for help on how to fix it.

Man reveals cost of 1kVA solar generator

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared his review of a 1kVA solar generator he bought one month ago.

He said he spent about N360,000 on the generator and N75,000 on a solar panel. He added that it powers his TV, fan, and other small things, and he enjoys light most of the day.

Source: Legit.ng