Ousmane Dembele has won the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award for the second consecutive season despite starting only nine league games

The decision has sparked massive backlash online, with fans accusing organisers of favouritism and “recency bias”

Dembele defended the award, insisting he always delivered whenever he stepped onto the pitch for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele has found himself at the centre of major controversy after winning the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award for the second consecutive season.

The French winger was announced as the winner on Monday, May 11, beating several high-profile contenders, including PSG teammates Vitinha and Nuno Mendes, Marseille forward Mason Greenwood, and Florian Thauvin.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele on Monday was named the Ligue 1 player of the year for the second year running. Photo by FEP

Source: Getty Images

However, the decision immediately triggered widespread debate among supporters and football observers across France and social media platforms.

Many fans questioned how Dembele managed to claim the award despite starting only nine league matches throughout the season.

According to French Football Weekly, the PSG attacker struggled with multiple injury setbacks during the campaign, limiting his appearances in Ligue 1. Yet his impact whenever he featured appeared to convince voters enough to hand him the prestigious individual honour once again.

Dembele’s victory has also intensified conversations around the 2026 Ballon d’Or race, with many believing the award could further strengthen his growing reputation ahead of football’s biggest individual prize later this year.

Fans react furiously to Dembele’s selection

The announcement of Dembele as the Ligue 1 Player of the Year has sparked strong reactions online, with many supporters openly disagreeing with the outcome and questioning the credibility of the voting process.

On X, Tobywrites posted:

“This is becoming a joke seriously. Dembele started only 9 league games the whole season.

“Dembele played 90mins ONCE all season in the league, and that came in April, yes you read it right, April.”

Mubbypanda reacted:

“I was expecting greenwood to win it.”

Xion posted:

“This is a perfect example of recency bias... In the last of games he's played in, he performed so well coupled with the fact that his team won the league and he is their man man 🤷 everything just sort of sums up.”

Jae reacted:

“He’s not even in the picture in any of the Top 10. Embarrassing Favoritism.”

King Monye posted:

“Seems they are pushing him for another Ballon d’or stylishly 😂. Because what do you mean bro started just 9 games and won player of the season.”

The uproar has continued to grow as debates rage over whether consistency throughout the season should outweigh impact in shorter periods.

Some fans also pointed to Marseille forward Mason Greenwood’s impressive performances this season as a stronger case for the award.

Others argued that PSG’s dominance in Ligue 1 and Dembele’s reputation as the reigning Ballon d’Or holder heavily influenced the final outcome.

Dembele defends himself after winning award

Despite the criticism, Dembele has defended the decision and insisted that he always made his presence count whenever he featured for PSG.

Ousmane Dembele has defended his Ligue 1 Player of the Year award after starting just nine league matches to date for Paris Saint-Germain this season. Photo by Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

The French international admitted injuries limited his playing time but maintained that his performances helped the team during important moments.

"Perceptions have changed because I'm the reigning Ballon d'Or winner," he said, as quoted by Foot Mercato.

"And yes, I've had quite a few physical setbacks. I haven't had a lot of playing time, but every time I've been on the pitch, I've tried to be there for the team. That was the case against Marseille and against Lille, where I tried to help the team. I don't know if my time counts double, but I'm happy that the players voted for me."

While the controversy surrounding the award may continue, Dembele remains firmly in the spotlight as PSG prepare for the Champions League final and as discussions around the next Ballon d’Or continue to intensify.

PSG director backs Dembele for Ballon d’Or

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Paris Saint-Germain’s sporting director has made a strong case for forward Ousmane Dembele to be crowned the Ballon d'Or winner ahead of Lamine Yamal.

Dembele and Yamal are the frontrunners to win the coveted individual award after remarkable individual seasons for their respective clubs.

Source: Legit.ng