Prince Paul Ikonne has condemned Governor Alex Otti’s appointees for turning Aba markets into zones of intimidation and extortion

Traders reported that government-backed operatives sealed shops at night and forced payments that rose as high as 45000 naira

Ikonne urged the governor to halt night raids, withdraw security operatives from markets and review what he called oppressive levies

Growing concerns have trailed activities in major markets across Aba as APC chieftain Prince Paul Ikonne accused operatives of the Abia state government of unleashing harsh and unregulated actions on traders.

He said the situation has worsened under officials appointed by Governor Alex Otti, who now operate as market leaders.

Prince Paul Ikonne speaks on the rising intimidation faced by traders in Aba markets.

Source: Facebook

In a public statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, December 1, Ikonne stated that traders in Ariaria and several commercial centres have come under severe pressure following what he described as an aggressive push to enforce an inflated levy.

He said many of the affected traders are barely surviving the country’s economic climate and now face policies that worsen their plight.

Market clampdown deepens trader hardship

He recalled that Governor Otti had criticised the former administration during campaigns for imposing an 18000 naira market levy. Ikonne said the governor vowed to reduce the burden but later approved a 36000 naira charge that has left thousands of business owners in distress.

According to him, the sudden increase has forced traders into an impossible situation.

Reports from inside the markets show that enforcement teams now move through the clusters at night to seal shops belonging to traders who have not paid the new levy. Many traders return in the morning to find their shops locked. They are then compelled to pay or risk further penalties.

Shops sealed and traders brutalised

Several traders reportedly told party officials that attempts to reopen locked shops often result in assault from groups working with security personnel.

Traders have lamented cruel and sudden increment to the government levy being charged.

Source: Getty Images

Witnesses reportedly confirmed that thugs, police officers and some naval operatives are involved in the operations. In many cases, the statement noted that traders are detained, their shops sealed again, and they end up paying amounts as high as 45000 naira before they regain access.

Ikonne described the situation as unacceptable.

“This is not governance; this is tyranny,” he declared.

“How can a governor who receives over 30 billion naira in monthly federal allocations turn around to strangulate ordinary traders struggling to feed their families?”

He added that tax administration must consider the realities faced by citizens. He said the Abia state government has now adopted sealing of shops, indiscriminate arrests, court summons and humiliating treatment as regular tools against people who are simply unable to meet the new levy.

Ikonne called on residents of Aba, the wider Abia community and Nigerians to resist what he described as anti-people decisions.

He urged Governor Otti to stop the night raids, recall security operatives from markets and review the levies.

He concluded by saying the governor is not licensed to impoverish or silence traders but should focus on easing their burdens.

