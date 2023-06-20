Wale Edun, a seasoned economist, and banker, has been appointed as the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on monetary policy

Edun's appointment is noteworthy due to his extensive experience and his previous association with Tinubu and his impressive CV

Experts and observers will closely watch how Edun's expertise and recommendations are incorporated into Tinubu's administration's economic policies

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's reputation as a leader who values the expertise of seasoned professionals and nurtures strategic alliances is further solidified by his latest appointment.

On Thursday, June 15, 2023, through the Director of Information, State House, Tinubu announced the appointment of Wale Edun, a seasoned banker and highly respected financial expert, as his Special Adviser on Monetary Policies.

Wale Edun's new job is to provide support on economic issues. Photo credit: Diershman

Source: Facebook

Many observers had tipped Edun to become the next Central Bank of Nigeria governor, given his wealth of experience in economics, public finance, international finance, merchant banking, and corporate finance at both national and international levels.

Moreso, he also served as the Honourable Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State for two terms during Tinubu's tenure as governor from 1999 to 2007.

Professional, and educational journey Wale Edun

Wale Edun obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Economics from the University of London and went on to earn a Master's Degree in Economics from the University of Sussex, England.

Throughout his illustrious career, Edun has achieved remarkable success in the financial sector, both nationally and internationally.

He has held key positions such as Head of Treasury and Deputy Head of Corporate Finance at Chase Merchant Bank, where he oversaw Treasury and Money Market activities.

He also played a pivotal role in Capital Market and Financial Advisory operations for local subsidiaries and affiliates of multinational corporations.

Edun's international experience includes working at Wall Street firms Lehman Brothers and Chase Manhattan Capital Markets Corporation in New York, USA.

His time there provided invaluable insights and strengthened his expertise in merchant banking, corporate finance, economics, and international finance.

In 1986, Edun joined the World Bank/IFC in Washington DC, USA, through the prestigious Young Professionals program. During his tenure, he worked on economic and financial packages for several countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including the Dominican Republic, Trinidad, Indonesia, and India.

Since March 2008, Edun has held the position of Chairman at Chapel Hill Denham Group. In 1989, upon his return to Nigeria, he co-founded and served as the Executive Director of Stanbic IBTC Plc (formerly Investment Banking & Trust Company Limited).

Furthermore, in 1994, he established Denham Management Limited and currently serves as a director in multiple private businesses.

Eyebrows on his new role

While Wale Edun's appointment as the Special Adviser on Monetary Policies to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been met with praise, there are lingering questions regarding the specifics of his role.

This is particularly notable considering the existence of the Central Bank of Nigeria's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which consists of the governor, deputy governors, and distinguished economists who convene regularly to review economic conditions and determine appropriate actions.

Edun's new position as the president's Monetary Policy Adviser is unique and unprecedented, sparking curiosity among experts and economists alike.

As the first individual to assume this role, Edun's actions and contributions will be closely monitored to see their impact on the economic decisions of the Tinubu-led government.

