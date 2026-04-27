Galatasaray doctor Yener Ince has applauded Victor Osimhen for his performance against Fenerbahce

Osimhen returned to full action after his injury layout and scored a crucial goal in the intercontinental derby

The striker remains under the care of Dr Ince until he reaches full recovery and his protective gear is removed

Galatasaray’s club doctor, Dr Yener Ince, applauded Victor Osimhen after his brilliant performance against Fenerbahce in the Istanbul derby.

Osimhen started a match for the first time since fracturing his arm against Liverpool on March 19 and underwent surgery days later under Dr Ince’s supervision.

Victor Osimhen points to his injured arm after scoring against Fenerbahce. Photo by Ali Atmaca.

Source: Getty Images

He began his rehabilitation with the target to return fully to help Galatasaray in the intercontinental derby against Fenerbahce, which was achieved.

The striker scored Galatasaray’s first goal and set the tone for the victory before Lucas Torreira and Baris Alper Yilmaz sealed the win in the second half.

Dr Ince sends message to Osimhen

The Turkish doctor, who is a specialist in orthopedic and traumatology shared a post on his Instagram page after his patient returned to action successfully.

“Endless thanks to my brother who has given me the hard work, target 26 Victor❤❤. It takes a big heart to show a performance at this level after such a surgery,” he wrote.

Osimhen appreciated Ince’s post with two hearts emoji as a comment and reposted it on his Instagram story.

The Super Eagles forward thanked the doctor during his post-match interview, acknowledging Ince’s input physically and psychologically to his recovery.

“First of all, I want to thank Dr. Yener and the medical team very much. They really did a great job and ensured my best possible return,” he told GS TV.

“Of course, it wasn't possible to return at 100% immediately. I wanted to start as soon as possible, but they also prepared me very well psychologically.”

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk acknowledged that the team missed Victor Osimhen during the times he had been injured this season.

“His performance in matches and training sessions elevates his teammates. Osimhen is very important and valuable to us. He is very valuable not only as a footballer but also as a person,” Buruk told TRT Spor.

Victor Osimhen celebrates his goal against Fenerbahce. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

“He only started in 17 matches in the Super League. He was absent for almost half of the season. We struggled in some matches without him.”

Galatasaray, despite missing their main man for about half of the season, has maintained their lead on the table and are on course for a fourth consecutive title.

They have a seven-point advantage at the moment and could wrap up the title at Samsunspor if they win and Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce fail to win.

Buruk tips Osimhen for captaincy

Legit.ng previously reported Okan Buruk tipped Osimhen for Galatasaray’s captaincy after his impressive performance against Fenerbahce.

The manager praised Osimhen’s leadership skills and claimed that he is one of the quiet leaders in the squad with his big personality in the locker room.

Source: Legit.ng