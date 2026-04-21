An old X post predicting the sack of Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Wale Edun, has resurfaced online

The post, dated December 22, 2025, claimed President Tinubu felt “betrayed and disappointed” by Edun

Social media users are revisiting the claim, sparking fresh debate about political loyalty and ministerial performance

An old post on X has resurfaced, drawing attention to claims about Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Wale Edun.

The post, made by a user identified as @ManLikeIcey, was dated December 22, 2025 and suggested that Edun had been asked to resign.

Finance Minister sack prediction resurfaces as Wale Edun faces renewed public scrutiny. Photo credit: officialABAT/WaleEdun/X

Source: Twitter

What the viral post said

The resurfaced post read:

“Wale Edun was asked to resign because Tinubu allegedly felt betrayed and disappointed when he found out something, it has nothing to do with his performance in office. He doesn’t operate anymore as a minister, he’s just there as a figure head.”

The timing of the post has sparked renewed debate online. Many users are revisiting the claim, questioning whether it was speculation, insider knowledge, or simply coincidence. The mention of betrayal and disappointment has added fuel to discussions about political loyalty and internal tensions.

It is worth noting that the presidency officially revealed why President Bola Tinubu removed Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, along with Umar Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

According to Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume:

“These changes are aimed at strengthening cohesion, synergy in governance as well as achieving more impactful delivery on the economy to Nigerians, through the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Akume stressed that the President acted fully within his constitutional powers under Sections 147 and 148 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, as amended).

Public reaction on social media

Social media users have been quick to share and comment on the resurfaced post. Some argue that it highlights the unpredictability of political appointments, while others see it as an example of how rumours can gain traction over time.

The resurfacing of this old X post has reignited conversations about Nigeria’s political landscape. While the claim remains unverified, its circulation shows how past social media content can resurface and shape public debate long after it was first posted.

Things to know about Tinubu's new appointments

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Dr. Fatima Suleiman Zuntu as the new Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), effective April 16, 2026. The announcement was made on April 20 in a press statement signed by Chris Ugwuegbulam, Head of Information and Public Relations at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Dr. Zuntu will now lead the agency responsible for regulating modern biotechnology and ensuring the safe handling, transfer, and use of genetically modified organisms in Nigeria. Since January 2021, Dr. Zuntu has served as a Resident Doctor at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital (BDTH). Her five years of hands-on medical practice highlight her strong clinical background and commitment to patient care.

Source: Legit.ng