Roby Ekpo has shared more details about his ex-wife during an appearance on the Honest Bunch podcast with Daddy Freeze

His ex-wife, Mayowa, had left him after pictures surfaced online showing her getting married to another man in the US while she was still married to Ekpo

What he said about Mayowa has sparked reactions online, with fans asking questions and taking sides

On-air personality Roby Ekpo has continued to speak about his crashed marriage to Mayowa after she reportedly got married to another man in the US.

Mayowa, who is based abroad, has shared pictures of her marriage to another man while still reportedly married to Ekpo.

Reactions as Roby Ekpo opens up on Mayowa’s insatiable bedroom demands. Photo credit@robyekp/@lindaikeji

Source: Instagram

In his reaction, he broke down in tears and recounted his bitter experience with his ex-wife as many tried to console him.

In another video making the rounds, Ekpo shared what Mayowa wanted in the bedroom. According to him, his ex-wife was never satisfied with their bedroom life, as she wanted it daily.

Roby Ekpo shares stance on bedroom activities

Ekpo also shared his stance on bedroom activities, noting that he got married at 37 and does not fancy having intimacy daily. He explained that once or twice is enough for him.

The media personality also noted that Mayowa is never “belle full.”

Roby Ekpo's fan cautions him over podcast interview. Photo creddit@robyekpo

Source: Instagram

When asked about allegations of messaging young girls made by Mayowa, Roby Ekpo explained that when he moved to Lagos, he had to send messages to vendors to establish himself in the industry.

He added that people also send him messages on Instagram, and he used to reply to them as he was new in the state.

Fans share take on Ekpo's interview

Fans have reacted to Roby Ekpo’s comments, recalling his earlier claim about being a Calabar man.

They questioned him for complaining about his wife’s bedroom demands while also advising him to move on and speak less about his past in peace.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Netizens react to Roby Ekpo's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@tinachild commented:

"Bedrrom compartibility is very key. Asides from other criteria. Women dont leave good men."

@shelterlove22 reacted:

"Because you can't ,what did you do to make sure she is satisfied in the bedroom. That is thing no be only digging deep. You men don't prioritise women's pleasure and it shows. Two major causes of divorce,is money and bedroom pleasure. Choose your poison wisely."

@fateemuk wrote:

"The truth of the matter is, women don’t leave good men. E dey hard."

@kaccy2 said:

"This daddyfreeze and Nedu na the same."

@ kelvinceejay101 reacted:

"I always say this to my single friends who are above 35yrs, get married to women that are in your age bracket. Leave them early 20’s ladies. You can’t keep up after 10 yrs of marriage."

Seyi Law clashes with Atiku's son online

Legit.ng also reported that Seyi Law exchanged words online with Shehu Abubakar, son of former vice president Atiku Abubakar, over comments about President Tinubu.

Shehu criticised Tinubu in a post reacting to remarks by former US president Donald Trump, who described Nigeria as a “now disgraced country” while threatening possible US military intervention over alleged attacks on Christians.

Source: Legit.ng