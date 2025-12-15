A viral past video captured the Minister of State for Defence when he was the Governor of Zamfara, seemingly defending bandits terrorising his state

The comment by Bello Matawalle was said to have been made at the State House, Abuja, after meeting the then-president, now-late Muhammadu Buhari

Groups like the National Association of Nigerian Students (NAN) are calling for Matawalle’s removal, arguing that no alleged “bandit sympathiser” is fit to lead the Defence Ministry

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Monday, December 15, asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to, without delay, remove Bello Matawalle as Nigeria's Minister of State for Defence.

Legit.ng reports that despite ongoing government efforts, Nigeria continues to face significant and multifaceted security challenges, including terrorism by insurgents, widespread banditry and kidnapping, and clashes between herders and farmers, all affecting daily life, business, and national stability.

NANS tells President Bola Tinubu to remove Bello Matawalle as a minister amid allegations of breach of trust and growing security concerns. Photo credits: @Bellomatawalle1, @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Scrutiny mounts on Matawalle

As recently reported by Independent, NANS joined calls for Matawalle to be removed from office, allowing President Tinubu to restructure the country’s security architecture with more competent leadership.

Usman Adamu Nagwaza, president of the Senate at NANS headquarters, described Matawalle’s alleged ties with bandits as “a serious breach of trust."

The Sun quoted the student body as saying:

“The allegations against Bello Mattawale are particularly disturbing given his position as a government official responsible for defending the country against security threats.

“His alleged relationship with bandits is a betrayal of the trust reposed in him by the Nigerian people and undermines the government’s efforts to combat insecurity.

"On this note, we demand the immediate removal of Bello Mattawale as Minister of State for Defence pending investigation into the allegations.”

Nigeria struggles amid growing violence

Legit.ng reports that what used to be episodic attacks have evolved into a sustained campaign of abductions, village raids and highway banditry that expose deep cracks in the country’s ability to protect its people.

Across many states, residents speak of fear as a constant companion, with travellers avoiding certain routes, farmers abandoning farmlands, and families adjusting their routines around the unpredictability of violence.

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is widely considered to be struggling in curtailing the nation's severe and escalating insecurity. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Security agencies, though making efforts, continue to appear overstretched and often reactive.

Attackers strike quickly, vanish into unmapped forests, and resurface in another location days later, with communities left grieving while the government's assurances rarely transform into long-term relief.

Read more on Bello Matawalle:

Badaru resigns as defence minister

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohammed Badaru, the Minister of Defence, had tendered his resignation with immediate effect.

He announced his resignation in a formal letter sent to President Tinubu, citing some health reasons.

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga thanked Badaru in a statement, confirming that his resignation had been accepted.

Source: Legit.ng