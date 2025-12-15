Insecurity in Nigeria: Fresh Twist as Tinubu told to Sack Minister, “Serious Breach of Trust”
- A viral past video captured the Minister of State for Defence when he was the Governor of Zamfara, seemingly defending bandits terrorising his state
- The comment by Bello Matawalle was said to have been made at the State House, Abuja, after meeting the then-president, now-late Muhammadu Buhari
- Groups like the National Association of Nigerian Students (NAN) are calling for Matawalle’s removal, arguing that no alleged “bandit sympathiser” is fit to lead the Defence Ministry
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Monday, December 15, asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to, without delay, remove Bello Matawalle as Nigeria's Minister of State for Defence.
Legit.ng reports that despite ongoing government efforts, Nigeria continues to face significant and multifaceted security challenges, including terrorism by insurgents, widespread banditry and kidnapping, and clashes between herders and farmers, all affecting daily life, business, and national stability.
Scrutiny mounts on Matawalle
As recently reported by Independent, NANS joined calls for Matawalle to be removed from office, allowing President Tinubu to restructure the country’s security architecture with more competent leadership.
Usman Adamu Nagwaza, president of the Senate at NANS headquarters, described Matawalle’s alleged ties with bandits as “a serious breach of trust."
The Sun quoted the student body as saying:
“The allegations against Bello Mattawale are particularly disturbing given his position as a government official responsible for defending the country against security threats.
“His alleged relationship with bandits is a betrayal of the trust reposed in him by the Nigerian people and undermines the government’s efforts to combat insecurity.
"On this note, we demand the immediate removal of Bello Mattawale as Minister of State for Defence pending investigation into the allegations.”
Nigeria struggles amid growing violence
Legit.ng reports that what used to be episodic attacks have evolved into a sustained campaign of abductions, village raids and highway banditry that expose deep cracks in the country’s ability to protect its people.
Across many states, residents speak of fear as a constant companion, with travellers avoiding certain routes, farmers abandoning farmlands, and families adjusting their routines around the unpredictability of violence.
Security agencies, though making efforts, continue to appear overstretched and often reactive.
Attackers strike quickly, vanish into unmapped forests, and resurface in another location days later, with communities left grieving while the government's assurances rarely transform into long-term relief.
Read more on Bello Matawalle:
- Insecurity: New twist as Tinubu’s minister is told to immediately resign, “divided loyalty”
- Tinubu asked to sack Matawalle, 2 names suggested as replacement amid insecurity in Nigeria
- Bello Matawalle delivers Tinubu’s strong message to Nigerian troops
Turji drops bombshell, says 2 former governors allegedly fuelling insecurity in Nigeria, video goes viral
Badaru resigns as defence minister
Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohammed Badaru, the Minister of Defence, had tendered his resignation with immediate effect.
He announced his resignation in a formal letter sent to President Tinubu, citing some health reasons.
Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga thanked Badaru in a statement, confirming that his resignation had been accepted.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.