A civic coalition defended Minister Bello Matawalle and rejected renewed criticism triggered by a year-old video circulated on social media

The group cited the recent rescue of abducted Kebbi schoolgirls as proof of the minister’s operational competence in handling national security challenges

The coalition urged Nigerians to ignore partisan narratives and focus on current evidence of service, describing Matawalle as an asset to the Tinubu administration

A citizens advocacy group, the Coalition for Truth and National Interest, has asked Nigerians to disregard renewed criticism targeted at the minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, following the circulation of an old video.

The group said the clip was being pushed to create unnecessary controversy and urged the public to judge the minister by his current record in government.

Comrade Olatokunbo Olawoyin, who leads the coalition, said in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, December 3, in Lagos that those reviving the footage were driven by partisan motives.

He described the attacks as opportunistic and detached from the security situation that existed at the time the video was recorded.

Group asks for focus on current leadership roles

The coalition said recent achievements by the minister offered a more accurate assessment of his contribution to national security.

It cited the rescue of schoolgirls abducted in Kebbi State as an example of effective coordination and steady decision-making.

Olawoyin noted that the operation in Maga required planning and a clear grasp of the dynamics of insecurity in the Northwest.

He said the success of that mission showed the minister’s ability to make tactical decisions under pressure.

Old footage sparking fresh debate

The group said those circulating the clip were ignoring Matawalle’s ongoing role in stabilising the security environment.

It maintained that using outdated material to stir public anger diverted attention from genuine policy discussions.

The coalition urged Nigerians to separate efforts to understand the roots of insecurity from any suggestion of condoning wrongdoing.

It warned that mixing both issues could lead to unfair accusations against officials involved in managing national security.

Call for measured public engagement

Olawoyin said the country required capable hands at a time of widespread security challenges and argued that Matawalle remained one of such figures. He appealed to the public and the media to prioritise national interest rather than give room for sensational narratives.

He also cautioned against allowing social media conversations to shape perceptions without considering available evidence. According to him, Nigeria needed sober engagement and a focus on facts to confront its current realities.

The coalition concluded that the minister remained a key part of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet. It said citizens should concentrate on the present leadership performance because this offered a clearer understanding of those working to strengthen defence and internal security.

