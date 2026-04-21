A viral claim suggesting President Donald Trump tried to use nuclear codes during a White House meeting has spread rapidly online

The allegation, made by former CIA officer Larry Johnson, has not been backed by credible evidence or official confirmation

Both the White House and senior Republicans have dismissed the story, stressing that nuclear command protocols make such a scenario highly unlikely

A viral claim alleging that President Donald Trump attempted to "use nuclear codes" during a heated Saturday night meeting on the Iran crisis is spreading widely online.

However, there is no credible evidence to support the allegation.

Viral claim about Trump nuclear codes circulates online without credible evidence. Photo credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Viral claim about nuclear codes

According to Newsweek, the rumour stems from comments made by former CIA officer Larry Johnson during an April 20 appearance on Judging Freedom, a podcast hosted by Andrew Napolitano. Johnson claimed that an emergency White House session became confrontational when General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, allegedly refused to facilitate the use of nuclear codes.

The podcast showed footage of Caine walking on White House grounds with his head down, which was presented as evidence of the alleged dispute. Yet, Newsweek has found no independent corroboration of Johnson’s account.

White House response

A White House spokesperson told Newsweek the claim was false and criticised its circulation. Newsweek has also reached out to the Pentagon for comment.

Republican lawmakers expressed scepticism. Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina said: "I’d have to see a couple of source confirmations before I even dignify that question with an answer. I just don’t. I can’t imagine. You know the president, I just can’t imagine that that was ever a serious consideration.”

Nuclear command protocols explained

The claim that a general could simply "say no" to nuclear codes conflicts with the established U.S. Nuclear Command and Control (NC2) system.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff serves as an advisor, not a commander.

A launch order requires verification under the "Two-Person Rule," involving the Secretary of Defense.

If a president issued a legal order, the system is designed to ensure execution.

A refusal would represent a constitutional crisis, not a routine disagreement.

Iran ceasefire context

The timing of the claim coincides with the looming expiration of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire on April 22. President Trump has signalled a hardline stance if a new deal is not reached in Islamabad.

Earlier, on April 7, Trump warned on Truth Social: "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again."

The White House later clarified that the Pentagon had a target list ready but did not mention nuclear strikes.

Who Is Larry Johnson?

Larry Johnson is a former CIA officer who later served as deputy director of the U.S. State Department’s Office of Counterterrorism from 1989 to 1993. He no longer holds any government position and was speaking in a personal capacity.

Despite the viral nature of the claim, there is no evidence that President Trump attempted to use nuclear codes. The allegation remains unverified, and both government officials and independent reporting cast serious doubt on its credibility.

Nuclear command protocols highlight strict rules on presidential launch authority. Photo credit: DrPixel/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Was Trump’s convoy attacked by Iranian operatives?

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Facebook post by Super World King alleged that Donald Trump’s convoy was ambushed by Iranian operatives.

The post claimed the attack led to a deadly car crash, leaving more than 248 people injured and at least 10 dead. Images of damaged vehicles and a supposed convoy attack were shared to support the claim.

Source: Legit.ng