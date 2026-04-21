2026 UTME: Girl who wasn't admitted due to age rewrites JAMB, gets lower score.

UTME 2026: Girl Who Was Denied Admission Because She Was Underage Rewrites JAMB, Gets Lower Score
- A 2026 UTME candidate who sat for the JAMB exam for the second time cried out in pain after seeing her result
- The young lady who said she scored higher last year, but was denied admission last years because she was underage
- The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations
A young lady who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), spoke about her results online.
She showed what he got in his science subjects after writing the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).
Girl who rewrote UTME disappointed over result
Identified as @dfw_blyss on TikTok, the lady shared how she got a higher score last year but was denied admission because she was underage.
She said:
"I wrote jamb last year and I got 218 but I couldn't enter uni because I was underaged so I decided to go for a program called jupeb and in the process of this one year program they said we were supposed to sit for jamb again.
"I was happy because i had the chance to score higher my strength was biology so i studied past questions that I could cover i was posted at danbath school Ikorodu to write on Saturday 18th of april i was tensed but I gave it my best the results were released few hours ago and i checked i got 197.
"I was broken because I had put in alot of efforts I didn't know how to tell my parents because of the fear of disappointing but I told them nonetheless and I just appreciate them for not cursing or shouting at me but dip down I know that they are hurt."
In the comments, she stated taht was 15 years last year.
See her TikTok post below:
Reactions trail girl's 2026 UTME result
Har yor mhi dey said:
"Am also a jupeb student and i wrote jamb it was not so good but you don't have to be down by dear you just have to focus on your jupeb."
imisiolu said:
"i got 205 last year . dis year my sister i I scored 179."
Abby said:
"i scored 269 last upper year I was down with sickness for 2years only to write it this year and score 167. I've been crying since yesterday."
UTME 2026: Girl frustrated after seeing her JAMB result, records 52 in English as total score trends
Another science student also shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result, sharing how he had sleepless nights while preparing for the exam.
The man shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects he wrote.
2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.
The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.
The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations about the underage candidate's score.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng