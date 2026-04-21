A 2026 UTME candidate who sat for the JAMB exam for the second time cried out in pain after seeing her result

The young lady who said she scored higher last year, but was denied admission last years because she was underage

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations

A young lady who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), spoke about her results online.

She showed what he got in his science subjects after writing the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

2026 UTME: Girl who wasn't admitted due to age rewrites JAMB, gets lower score. Photo: @dfw_blyss

Source: TikTok

Girl who rewrote UTME disappointed over result

Identified as @dfw_blyss on TikTok, the lady shared how she got a higher score last year but was denied admission because she was underage.

She said:

"I wrote jamb last year and I got 218 but I couldn't enter uni because I was underaged so I decided to go for a program called jupeb and in the process of this one year program they said we were supposed to sit for jamb again.

"I was happy because i had the chance to score higher my strength was biology so i studied past questions that I could cover i was posted at danbath school Ikorodu to write on Saturday 18th of april i was tensed but I gave it my best the results were released few hours ago and i checked i got 197.

"I was broken because I had put in alot of efforts I didn't know how to tell my parents because of the fear of disappointing but I told them nonetheless and I just appreciate them for not cursing or shouting at me but dip down I know that they are hurt."

In the comments, she stated taht was 15 years last year.

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail girl's 2026 UTME result

Har yor mhi dey said:

"Am also a jupeb student and i wrote jamb it was not so good but you don't have to be down by dear you just have to focus on your jupeb."

imisiolu said:

"i got 205 last year . dis year my sister i I scored 179."

Abby said:

"i scored 269 last upper year I was down with sickness for 2years only to write it this year and score 167. I've been crying since yesterday."

A girl who rewrote JAMB after she was denied admission gets lower score. Photo: jamb

Source: Depositphotos

Another science student also shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result, sharing how he had sleepless nights while preparing for the exam.

The man shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects he wrote.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations about the underage candidate's score.

Source: Legit.ng