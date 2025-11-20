The Zamfara Youth Network (ZYN) has reacted to a publication linking the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, to bandits

The group dismissed the claim that Matawalle gave 36 Hilux vehicles to bandits and still chats with terrorists

Comrade Musa Usman explained the reason why Nigerians should disregard the allegations in their entirety

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Zamfara State, Gusau - The Zamfara Youth Network (ZYN) has rubbished a publication linking Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, to bandits.

The group said the report that Matawalle gave 36 Hilux vehicles to bandits and still chats with terrorists is a malicious lie from beginning to end.

Zamfara youths say report linking Matawalle to bandits is recycle lies. Photo credit: Belloe Matawalle

Source: Original

Comrade Musa Usman said the story from SaharaReporters is a desperate attempt to rubbish the outstanding results Matawalle has delivered since his appointment.

Usman stated this while speaking in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital, on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

Zamfara youths said no such vehicles were ever handed to bandits under Matawalle’s watch as governor or as minister.

“These are recycled lies that were investigated and thrown away by security agencies years ago.”

“Every single bandit leader mentioned in the story is already dead – neutralised by the same military operations Matawalle is directing right now. Dead men cannot drive Hilux vehicles, and they cannot chat on WhatsApp.”

According to the youths, Zamfara State is enjoying its best peace in over a decade because of Matawalle’s aggressive push against terrorists.”

Zamfara young people said the so-called “whistle-blower” does not exist in any government record.

The youth network accused jittery politicians who are losing grip in Zamfara and across the North-West of sponsoring the false report.

“These are the same people who were paying monthly allowances to bandit leaders when they were in office. Now that those leaders are being eliminated one by one, they are running scared and looking for any lie to regain relevance.”

The group said individuals who have been sidelined by the people, are now using foreign-based blogs to fight their battles.

“2027 is coming, and they know Zamfara will never vote for anyone who once negotiated with killers. So they are using SaharaReporters to throw mud at the one man who has brought real peace to our state.”

Matawalle delivers Tinubu’s message to troops.

Recall that Matawalle delivered President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's message to Nigerian troops in Zamfara State.

Metawalle urged the soldiers to eliminate the remaining remnants of bandits terrorising the northern region.

The minister was received on arrival by the Theatre Commander, Major-General Warrah Bello Idris.

2027 election: APC group hails Matawalle, Yari

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Matawalle and Senator Abdulaziz Yari were commended for their renewed political strength in Zamfara state.

The APC Solidarity Network showered praises on Matawalle and Yari for their tireless commitment to strengthening the party.

The National Coordinator, Comrade Matthew Attah, described Matawalle and Yari as “pillars of hope and progress”.

