His remarks came in a viral video responding to allegations by former peace mediator Musa Kamarawa, who accused him of benefiting from negotiations with ex-governor Bello Matawalle

The controversy has sparked concern among residents and civil society groups, who warned that insecurity in the North-West is being politicised ahead of the 2027 elections

Notorious bandit leader Bello Turji has denied claims that he received N30m and vehicles during peace talks with the Zamfara State Government.

In a viral video circulating on social media, Turji insisted that his activities were not driven by personal gain.

“By Allah, since I was born, I have never possessed even N5m,” he said. “What I am doing is not for personal gain. We were never given the N30m you are talking about.”

Musa Kamarawa’s allegations

According to PUNCH, the video was released in response to allegations made by Musa Kamarawa, a former peace mediator appointed by the Sokoto and Zamfara state governments to facilitate dialogue with armed groups in the North-West.

Kamarawa had alleged that Turji received N30m during several meetings with former Zamfara governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle—now Minister of State for Defence—at the Government House in Gusau. Vehicles were also reportedly distributed.

Turji accuses mediator of betrayal

Turji dismissed the claims as false and accused Kamarawa of betraying the trust established during negotiations. “We agreed on peace when the Zamfara State government appointed you,” he said. “But what you are saying now is full of lies and deceit. I did not even receive N3m.”

He further sought to distance himself from political influence, claiming he was not acting on behalf of any politician or interest group. “We are not politicians, and we are not tools of politicians,” he said. “There is no human being backing us.”

Blame on former governors

Turji also blamed former political leaders for fuelling insecurity long before Matawalle’s administration. He specifically named former Sokoto State governor Attahiru Bafarawa and former Zamfara State governor Senator Ahmed Yerima, calling for their arrest and investigation.

Although he did not comment on any recent negotiations with the Federal Government, Turji framed his remarks as a personal defence, saying he was speaking “before Allah alone.”

Residents fear political exploitation ahead of 2027 elections

Residents of Sokoto State expressed concern over the renewed exchanges, warning that the controversy was being politicised ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Alhaji Sani Aliyu, a community leader in Sokoto metropolis, said the uproar “has little to do with justice or security. It is all about positioning for 2027. Ordinary people are the ones suffering while politicians trade accusations.”

Civil society activist Malam Abdullahi Bello also cautioned that turning insecurity into a political weapon could further destabilise the North-West. “Using banditry and violence as political propaganda is dangerous,” he said. “Leaders should focus on lasting solutions instead of exploiting fear to win public support.”

Despite Turji’s claims, Nigerian security agencies have repeatedly identified him as one of the most dangerous armed group leaders in the North-West. He remains wanted for terror-related activities as military operations continue to target bandit networks in the region.

