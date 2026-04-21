Stanley Nwabali is attracting strong interest from two top African giants ahead of the summer transfer window

Simba SC and Kaizer Chiefs have emerged as leading contenders for the Super Eagles goalkeeper

Nwabali’s free-agent status and AFCON reputation positions him for a major summer move

Stanley Nwabali’s long wait for a new club may finally be nearing its end, as fresh transfer interest builds around the Super Eagles goalkeeper following months of uncertainty in his career.

After leaving Chippa United, the 29-year-old has remained without a team despite his growing reputation across African football.

Stanley Nwabali starred for Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Nwabali’s rise began in South Africa, where the Nigerian goalkeeper developed into a dependable leader and captain before earning international recognition with the Super Eagles.

The former Enyimba goalkeeper’s standout performances for Nigeria at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations under former coach José Peseiro marked a turning point, firmly establishing him as one of Africa’s most reliable shot-stoppers.

Since then, expectations have remained high, but a move to a bigger club has yet to materialize for the Super Eagles first-choice goalie until now.

Simba SC and Kaizer Chiefs lead Nwabali chase

Two of Africa’s most prominent clubs have now stepped forward as serious contenders for Nwabali’s signature ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to African Football, Tanzanian powerhouse Simba SC and South African giants Kaizer Chiefs are both monitoring the situation closely, with interest expected to intensify once the current league seasons conclude.

Nwabali could finally find himself a new club after reportedly attracting strong interest from Simba and Kaizer Chiefs. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Simba SC, one of the wealthiest and most competitive clubs on the continent, have consistently featured in the CAF Champions League and are known for attracting top-tier talent.

Kaizer Chiefs, meanwhile, remain one of South Africa’s most historic and widely supported clubs, with a strong desire to rebuild their squad and strengthen key positions.

Reports from New Telegraph suggest Kaizer Chiefs had previously explored a move for the Nigerian goalkeeper, but talks failed to progress at the time.

However, with Nwabali now available on a free transfer, both clubs see a rare opportunity to secure an experienced international goalkeeper without a transfer fee.

Nwabali set for crucial career decision

Nwabali’s availability has made him one of the most attractive free agents in African football this summer.

The 29-year-old goalie’s performances at international level, especially during Nigeria’s recent AFCON campaign, have boosted his reputation and ensured he remains on the radar of several clubs beyond Africa as well.

The main challenge now appears to be timing. With both Simba SC and Kaizer Chiefs still completing their domestic seasons, formal negotiations are expected to accelerate once their campaigns end.

Until then, Nwabali remains in a waiting phase, assessing the best possible step for his next chapter.

For the Super Eagles goalkeeper, the next move will be crucial, not just for his club career, but also for maintaining his place in Nigeria’s long-term plans.

Chelle replaces Nwabali as Nigeria’s No.1

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has made a bold call in the Super Eagles' goalkeeping department, officially replacing Stanley Nwabali with Francis Uzoho as Nigeria’s new first-choice goalkeeper.

With Nigeria preparing for upcoming international fixtures, the Malian has opted for stability over uncertainty, ending Nwabali’s long spell as the undisputed number one for the Super Eagles.

Source: Legit.ng