Bello Turji Narrates Alleged Relationship With Tinubu's Minister, Video Goes Viral
- Terrorist Bello Turji has admitted that he participated in peace negotiations with the Zamfara State government during the administration of ex-Governor Bello Matawalle, now minister
- Turji, however, strongly denied claims that he received N30 million or any material benefits from the Matawalle administration from the peace talks
- Speaking in a video circulating on social media, Turji tackled a former peace mediator appointed by the Sokoto and Zamfara state governments
Gusau, Zamfara state - Bello Turji, a notorious terror kingpin operating in the north-west, has responded to the raging controversy surrounding his group’s contacts with the Zamfara state government, when Bello Matawalle, minister of state for defence, was the governor of the state.
According to a report by Premium Times, Turji made the remarks about the cabinet member of President Bola Tinubu in a newly-released video on Saturday, December 13, which has since gone viral.
The Punch also noted the development.
Turji denied claims that he collected money from Matawalle during negotiations for a peace deal. He, however, admitted meeting the then-governor at the Government House in the course of the negotiations.
Legit.ng reports that the controversy began when Musa Kamarawa, a former aide to Matawalle, narrated how his former principal allegedly contracted terrorism kingpins to supply cows for Sallah and wedding ceremonies in the state.
Kamarawa also claimed that Matawalle donated a house and Hilux vehicles to some terrorist leaders in Zamfara.
Furthermore, Kamarawa alleged that he was directed to buy and facilitate the completion of an uncompleted house for Turji in Fakai town, Shinkafi local government area (LGA), which was then handed over to the terrorist leader.
But Matawalle, through his media aide, Yusuf Dingyadi, responded by stating that Kamarawa was a gunrunner for the terrorist leaders and was co-opted as an aide as part of the state’s search for peace.
Turji responds to Kamarawa's claims
Meanwhile, responding to Kamarawa’s claims, Turji confirmed meeting Matawalle and others, but denied receiving money.
He said Kamarawa was being used by political actors in the state to make false claims against him and the junior defence minister.
The wanted outlaw stated in the video:
“Together with Kamarawa, we met with Mr Matawalle during the peace dialogue, but I never collected money from him as claimed by Mr Kamarawa. Matawalle has never given me even N5 million."
He stressed that he is not supporting Matawalle, stating that during Matawalle’s time as Zamfara governor, his group suffered an airstrike that led to the burial of about 70 corpses, including children and women.
Turji added:
“Under Mr Matawalle, my father was arrested and jailed for no reason, which is why Mr Matawalle is among the people I don’t like in my life."
Turji's video can be watched in full below:
Soldiers kill Turji's lieutenant
Legit.ng earlier reported that troops of the 8 Division neutralised Turji's lieutenant, Kachalla Kallamu, during a coordinated operation in Sabon Birni.
Soldiers recovered multiple rifles and ammunition after a prolonged gunfight that forced the terrorists to retreat across a stream.
