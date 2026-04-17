A lady who got a solar device and a panel celebrated as she got to enjoy electricity after months of heat and darkness

However, when she showed how she installed the solar in her home, many noticed the same thing about her installation

Her video went viral, and many who came across the post shared their similar experiences with solar electricity installation

A Nigerian lady celebrated as she bought a solar device with a panel for solar electricity.

The lady shared how she installed the solar device and all the appliance she connected with it.

A lady wires her house by herself suring solar installation, results spark concern. Photo: @allabout1gift

Source: TikTok

Lady’s solar installation sparks concerns

Identified as @nick_francisca on TikTok, the lady showed how the solar device was connected to the tube light and another bulb.

She showed how the solar energy charged up to four devices and how it was wired in her home.

The lady said:

“Pardon our installation. It was strong eye that we use to do it.”

Her video was captioned:

“My solar installation , six days of usage now.”

As netizens pointed out how poorly done the wiring was, the lady said:

“I did it myself o.I order it from a far place the agent could not come. I bought my sunKing solar for 185k +5k for delivery.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady’s solar panel installation

Emokiniovo Ebbah said:

"installation is too poor,why didn't the agent do it neatly for you na."

Victoria jossy said:

"Hello stranger..so you saying this solar can actually light up a fan,and television yeah?"

oron love said:

"I have this particular one but my own come with TV and it can carry fan also it's very good I've been using it for more than two years now."

lamvolt said:

"Stop stressing over small light kits. I have the EcoFlow River 1 available for just ₦180,000! It carries your TV, Fan, and Laptop easily. Charges from 0-80% in 1 hour. Limited stock, DM now before it’s gone!"

Dat_ugly_boy said:

"I have the home 500X that comes with the solar TV, no need for light my tv is always on. Once you on the tv the Gotv turns on as well very good."

hennymoney said:

"Please check the capacity of what you are placing on it . It will write E8 if it’s too much and we will be glad to have you in our office for replacement not free tho so please watch the load."

queenregina9680 said:

"Poor wiring yii naa ni problem sunking. They'll do everything like cobwebs."

A lady who wired her house during solar installation shows final result. Photo: @allabout1gift

Source: AFP

In related stories, a man shared how he sold electricity to neighbours after installing solar energy, while a lady installed hers with her tech money.

Restaurant owner installs solar electricity, mentions price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who runs a restaurant business danced and celebrated as she finally installed solar electricity at her place of business.

The excited businesswoman shared the amount she spent to install solar electricity, which could power six air-conditioning units and four large freezers.

She mentioned that she used to spend N200,000 every day on diesel to run her business before installing the solar electricity.

Source: Legit.ng