Gehgeh has reacted to claims made by his sister about his worth and alleged hypocrisy towards her and other family members

In an emotional video, the lady called out Gehgeh and alleged that he abandoned her during her time of need

His reaction has sparked backlash among some fans, who criticised him and urged him to help his family

Self-acclaimed professor Gehgeh, whose real name is Emmanuel Obruste, has reacted to a video made by his sister in which she made allegations against him regarding how he allegedly treated his family members.

The lady shared her experience with the content creator in an emotional video, claiming that Gehgeh does not practice what he preaches.

Reactions as Gehgeh breaks silence over alleged sister’s allegation. Photo credit@officialgehgeh

Source: Instagram

According to her, he has refused to help her and often tells her to meet her partner for assistance.

In his reaction, Gehgeh said that family is by contribution, not by blood. He added that there is a poor person in every family, even in the Dangote family.

The content creator stated that in one’s journey in life, a person is not expected to help everyone they come across, noting that doing so could lead to personal downfall. He added that those who were helped might later question him if he ever falls.

Gehgeh shares reason for not helping family

Sharing more, the self-acclaimed professor noted that he once traveled with a friend to Ghana, where they became stranded and had to seek assistance from Nigerians. However, none of the people they met helped them until they encountered a Ghanaian woman returning from work.

Fans blast Gehgeh over reply to his sister's allegation. Photo credit@officialgehgeh

Source: Instagram

According to him, the woman gave them enough money to get back on their feet and return home.

He said that if he had the woman’s address, he would like to repay her kindness with ₦5 million, adding that if his family saw it, they would question why he gave such an amount to a stranger.

The content creator added that entitlement mentality equals poverty and warned that life is 100% one’s responsibility. Taunting his sister, he said that if it is easy, she should also make it herself.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Gehgeh's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the content creator. Many fans shared their take on what GehGeh said. Here are some comments about it below:

@alhajibencoo commented:

"Forget too many talks bro, go and help your family."

@bigjuwonn wrote:

"But shaillipopi helps all he brothers he no fall mentor abeg put family first ."

@brothermega_ wrote:

"Stingy people with strategic reasons."

@precious_oni_ stated:

"Yeye talk, Urhobo men and running away from responsibilities 5&6."

@ ijelezinwanneaka shared:

"Let him go and take care of his family. I owe my family everything. Gerrout."

@otorroseline reacted:

"If you're in a position to help, especially family, please do. Drop the 'nobody owes me’ attitude. If you have the resources, share them."

Gehgeh slams Don Jazzy over donation

Legit.ng had reported that the content creator was pissed when he heard that Afrobeats singer, Rema, donated N105 million to a Christ Embassy church.

He stated that the Hehehe crooner did not make a wise decision because the church was already rich and did not need his money.

Geh Geh said it was the poor masses that should benefit from his benevolence and instructed Don Jazzy to tell Rema to collect the donation.

Source: Legit.ng