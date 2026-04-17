"It's Not My Fault That You Can't Read": Atiku Bombs Tinubu in Scathing Reply
Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has taken a swipe at President Bola Tinubu, raising the allegation of hypocrisy, historical distortion and political desperation against him.
Phrank Shaibu, the senior special assistant on public communication to the former vice president, described Tinubu's recent remarks as a “reckless tirade”, adding that it exposed “a troubling pattern of hypocrisy and historical amnesia.”
In the statement which was sent to Legit.ng on Friday, April 17, Atiku said he was astonished that a president who has been consistently questioned over his credentials, attempted to discredit others with records that were well-documented in the public.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng