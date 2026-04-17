Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has taken a swipe at President Bola Tinubu, raising the allegation of hypocrisy, historical distortion and political desperation against him.

Phrank Shaibu, the senior special assistant on public communication to the former vice president, described Tinubu's recent remarks as a “reckless tirade”, adding that it exposed “a troubling pattern of hypocrisy and historical amnesia.”

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has taken a swipe at President Bola Tinubu for criticising him Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

In the statement which was sent to Legit.ng on Friday, April 17, Atiku said he was astonished that a president who has been consistently questioned over his credentials, attempted to discredit others with records that were well-documented in the public.

Source: Legit.ng