Governor Otti awards automatic employment and N500,000 cash gifts to two exceptional corps members

Solomon Abonyi and Esther Aderibigbe honoured for their contributions to Abia’s socio-economic development

New NYSC coordinator Tanimu Yunusa pledges open-door policy and staff welfare prioritisation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Umuahia, Abia State – Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has offered automatic employment and a cash gift of N500,000 each, along with certificates of honour to two former corps members of the 2024 service year.

Governor Otti also presented the Abia State Honours Award to Solomon Abonyi and Esther Aderibigbe for their outstanding contributions to Abia’s socio-economic development.

Abonyi, an indigene of Enugu State, studied Medicine and Surgery at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), while Ms Aderibigbe, from Osun, studied nursing at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Kwara State.

As reported by Premium Times, the presentation took place during the formal handover ceremony of Gladys Adama to the newly appointed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) state coordinator for Abia State, Tanimu Yunusa.

The ceremony was held on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at the NYSC State Secretariat in Umuahia.

Dr Abonyi thanked Governor Alex for the award, noting that it would motivate them to do more for humanity.

The new Abia state NYSC coordinator thanked the staff for the warm reception and appealed for their continued cooperation.

Yunusa pledged to operate an open-door policy and prioritise staff welfare during his tenure.

Tinubu orders employment of 200 NYSC members

Recall that President Bola Tinubu ordered immediate employment of 200 NYSC members for their outstanding service year.

The president also announced immediate employment for 10 physically challenged persons who sustained several injuries during their service years.

The honourees included corp members who served between 2020 and 2023 service years and were also offered a cash gift of ₦250,000 each.

Cross River governor gives ex-NYSC member automatic employment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a former National Youth Service Corps member, Miss Arit Abam, got herself automatic employment in the Cross River state civil service

Governor Bassey Otu said Arit's gratitude to her father for his sacrifices in providing her education earned her automatic employment.

Arit had earlier gotten a three-bedroom bungalow for her parents in the Ugep local government area from Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state.

Source: Legit.ng