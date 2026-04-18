The United States government has terminated an $11 million contract with Catholic Charities in Miami

Archbishop Thomas Wenski described the decision as abrupt and said the program was set to close within three months

Many have warned that relocating affected migrant children could cause emotional distress

Federal authorities in the United States have terminated an $11 million agreement with Catholic Charities in Miami, to end a decades-long partnership that provided shelter and care for unaccompanied migrant children.

The decision halts a collaboration between the federal government and the Catholic Church that dates back more than 60 years.

Trump recently posted a picture depicting himself as Jesus. Photo: DonaldTrump, PopeLeoXV

Source: Getty Images

The move comes during a period of strained relations between President Donald Trump and the Vatican, led by Pope Leo XIV.

In recent days, disagreements have intensified over issues including migration policy and the pope’s criticism of U.S. military actions abroad.

Trump terminates decades-long partnership abruptly

The funding had been administered through the Office of Refugee Resettlement under the Department of Health and Human Services. For years, the program functioned as a federally supported foster care network for minors arriving in the country without parents or guardians.

According to Forbes, Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski confirmed the cancellation in a public statement, describing the decision as sudden and difficult to understand.

“The U.S. government has abruptly decided to end more than 60 years of relationship with Catholic Charities in the Archdiocese of Miami,” he wrote.

“The Archdiocese of Miami’s services for unaccompanied minors have been recognized for their excellence and have served as a model for other agencies throughout the country.”

He warned that the program will shut down within three months, even as children remain in its care.

Wenski noted that while the number of migrant minors has declined, closing a system with a proven record raises serious concerns.

Trump's admin defends decision

Federal officials defended the decision by pointing to a sharp drop in the number of unaccompanied minors in custody.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services said facilities are being consolidated as part of broader efforts to curb illegal entry.

Child welfare experts caution that relocating children could carry lasting consequences. Robert Latham said repeated moves can disrupt emotional stability and identity formation.

“It’s incredibly psychologically harmful to be moved,” sometimes as stressful as serious illness or a death in the family, Latham said.

“For little kids, moving repeatedly creates bonding issues and destroys the sense of both self and community. They don’t know who they are and where they will be.”

Replacing the program may also prove difficult. Social service providers say building a comparable system requires months of recruiting and training foster parents, along with navigating licensing requirements.

Trump criticises Pope Leo XIV over Iran war remarks. Photo: Getty

Source: Twitter

Political and religious tensions deepen

The funding cut unfolds against a broader dispute between Washington and the Catholic Church. Pope Leo XIV has openly criticised global conflicts, including U.S. military actions, and has advocated for the protection of migrants.

In one message, he wrote:

“God does not bless any conflict. Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs.”

President Trump dismissed the remarks. “There’s nothing to apologize for. He’s wrong,” he said.

Trump mocks French president and wife

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that US President Trump publicly ridiculed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

The criticism came amid the fall out between the US and Europe over the legitimacy of the ongoing war in Iran that has had a ripple effect on the global oil markets.

Source: Legit.ng