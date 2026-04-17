President Bola Tinubu has said that the late former President Muhammadu Buhari was in him and that he only took over from himself

Tinubu also maintained that if the opposition leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, did not see the work of his administration, he would give them eyeglasses

President Tinubu made the comment while hosting the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, led by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State

President Bola Tinubu has claimed that he took over from himself, describing the late former President Muhammadu Buhari as himself, adding that he took over from himself because the late former general was his ally.

The president made the claim while hosting the Renewed Hope Ambassadors led by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, April 16.

President Bola Tinubu says late Muhammadu Buhari is in him, tackles opposition Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

While speaking at the gathering, Tinubu explained that if the opposition leaders are not seeing the good work his administration was carrying out, he would give them "Jigi Bola", a reference to his administration as governor of Lagos state, where he shared eyeglasses with people with sight challenges.

He also expressed confidence in securing victory in the 2027 general elections, despite the agitations by the opposition leaders. He said:

"I took over leadership from myself; late Buhari is me, he was my partner."

Nigerians have started reacting to the president's address at the gathering. Below are some of their comments:

Obaski claimed only Tinubu's supporters are enjoying his government:

"What is this man saying? Can someone summarise? No one apart from your cronies is enjoying this administration, just hardship upon hardship, yet you are taking trash? Everyone should get ready in the next election, get your PVC and be ready to stand and defend your votes."

Kris Odafe Ayanruoh criticised President Bola Tinubu's claim:

"He said if we can’t see the progress, they’ll give us jiggybola. But if the economy was actually working, we wouldn’t need sunglasses, we’d feel it in our pockets."

Chidoziem said the president should not be re-elected:

"Of course, you're partners in crime because what you both did and are still doing to Nigeria is nothing short of criminality. You both destroyed a nation's economy in the space of 11 years, which is unprecedented. We have a duty not to allow you to secure a second term through the ballot."

Mercy Agera criticised President Tinubu's administration:

"Late Buhari is you, and that's all the more reason why Nigerians will chase you out of power for doing absolutely nothing. Where are the roads? Do you know the number of children out of school in Nigeria? You removed subsidies and increased taxes. These have further weakened the economy."

Oladokun Opeyemi said the president shot himself:

"This is an own goal for all the APC folks who have tried to paint how he’s different from Buhari because of the results of his administration. The only good thing about this is he’s truthful about it. Now, let’s draw the comparisons between his 10+ years so far and previous tenures."

See the video of the president here:

Source: Legit.ng